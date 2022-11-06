Coy Gibbs, Co-Owner Of Joe Gibbs Racing, Passes Away Hours After His Son Ty Gibbs Wins NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Terrible news.

Powerhouse NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing announced this morning that team co-owner Coy Gibbs passed away in his sleep last night.

Coy is the son of legendary NFL coach Joe Gibbs, and the father of Ty Gibbs, who just hours before his dad’s passing won the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season and took home his first NASCAR championship.

Coy Gibbs, who was just 49 years old, played linebacker at Stanford University from 1991 to 1994.

He then made the switch to racing in 2000, sharing driving duties in the NASCAR Truck Series with his brother J.D, who passed away in 2019.

Coy raced full time in the Truck Series before joining the Washington Redskins in 2004 as an offensive quality control assistant when his dad decided to jump back into NFL coaching. He was named to his current role of vice chairman and COO for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2016.

Coy and his wife, Heather, have four children, including Ty Gibbs, who has been one of the most dominant drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season and is expected to move up to drive the #18 car for his grandfather’s team in the 2023 season.

Ty Gibbs was scheduled to drive the #23 car for 23XI Racing in today’s Cup Series race, but the team announced this morning that Ty would not be driving the car due to a “family emergency” and would instead be replaced by Daniel Hemric.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France issued a statement expressing condolences to the Gibbs family:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

Longtime Joe Gibbs Racing sponsor M&M’s also tweeted their condolences to the Gibbs family on their loss:

NASCAR also held a moment of silence in honor of Coy during today’s prerace ceremonies.

Rest in peace, Coy, and our thoughts are with the entire Joe Gibbs Racing family for this terrible loss.