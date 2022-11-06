CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
4-9-6
(four, nine, six)
Daily 3 Midday
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
Daily 4
5-0-5-4
(five, zero, five, four)
Daily Derby
1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:44.11
(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 44.11)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Fantasy 5
03-06-07-22-24
(three, six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $164,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
