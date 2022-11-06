ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?

It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
MIAMI, FL
The Tennessean

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry among 15 players on Tennessee Titans injury report Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans had a long list of players show up on their first injury report of the week Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) host the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Some of the Titans' most important players either did not practice or were limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a number of other starters.
NASHVILLE, TN
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Big shakeups in final ranking as playoffs arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This is the News4JAX Super 10 rankings of the season. It is being published a day earlier this week due to the election on Tuesday. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Jaguars' Evan Engram (back) limited on Wednesday

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (back) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Engram continues to deal with a back injury and was limited at practice to open the week. He is considered day-to-day. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

WR Davante Adams Frustrated After Raiders' Latest Collapse

The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 17-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 27-20 and dropping to 2-6 on the campaign. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished the contest with 146 yards and two touchdowns, voiced his displeasure postgame, saying:. “There’s no reason why we should...
Yardbarker

Raiders Need To Get The Ball To Davante Adams For 2 Halves

The opening half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars featured an explosive receiving game for the Las Vegas Raiders. With 259 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Raiders had a successful day, at least for one half it was. The receiving output was then harmed by coach Josh McDaniels’ play-calling and Derek Carr’s passiveness. Let’s analyze Davante Adams’ performance and those of the other receivers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Five former Buccaneers players who could pull a Jeff Saturday

In light of the shocking Jeff Saturday news, who are some former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who could potentially be named interim head coach should such a situation arise? Here are five potential candidates of former Buccaneers players. As you may have heard, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9

The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in Florida football history

Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
GAINESVILLE, FL

