Baltimore, MD

Idaho8.com

Chiefs’ Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend’s come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 20-17 victory, and he even ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in regulation. It was the most passes Mahomes, who was known for his high volume at Texas Tech, had thrown in an NFL game by 14 and beat his highest completion total by six.
Idaho8.com

Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL’s worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks also practiced for the first time trying to return from injured reserve. Both could help an offense with barely more yards passing than running this season. Tannehill said everyone is excited to have Burks back practicing and hope the receiver is available as soon as possible. The Titans host Denver and the NFL’s stingiest passing defense Sunday.
Idaho8.com

49ers’ McCaffrey, Dolphins’ Waddle among best bets to score

The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is...
Idaho8.com

Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Questions about whether Kirk Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this year with the Minnesota Vikings have been answered by the NFC North standings. Recent video evidence from the team plane of Cousins dancing shirtless with diamond-studded chains draped around his neck put any lingering doubt to rest. Cousins and the Vikings have been thriving in a more relaxed environment around team headquarters following a change in coaching staffs. Winning makes the ultimate difference. The Vikings are 7-1 and in first place in the NFC North. They play at Buffalo Sunday.
Idaho8.com

LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay says. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consulting with the Rams’ medical staff, the team confirmed Wednesday. The Rams believe Stafford’s symptoms resulted from action in last Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay, but they haven’t identified a specific hit. McVay said the Rams haven’t determined whether Stafford can play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start if Stafford can’t go. Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most durable quarterbacks for the past 12 seasons.
Idaho8.com

Giants’ Kenny Golladay likely to return against Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kenny Golladay is going to get another chance to show the New York Giants they didn’t waste a lot of money signing him as a free agent last year. Golladay expects to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants host the Houston Texans. The 29-year-old Golladay has missed the past four games with a knee injury. He has not provided the Giants much since signing a four-year, $72 million contract. In 18 games over two seasons, he has 39 catches for 543 yards and no touchdowns.
Idaho8.com

Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields continues to show he might be the right quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He will try to keep a string of promising performances going when the Detroit Lions visit on Sunday. Fields’ play was at a different level in last week’s 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He scrambled 61 yards for a touchdown and the longest run by a Bears quarterback. And his 178 yards rushing were the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.
Idaho8.com

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

Tom Brady, cumulatively, ranks as the QB13 this season. On a per-game basis, he is the QB22, ranking below Andy Dalton — believe it or not. Brady, though, is stepping into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at a neutral location. The Broncos’ backfield was set to be a bit of a fantasy football headache entering the season. Entering Week 10, it sure is — but not for the same reason we expected entering the year. Since Javonte Williams’ season-ending injury, the team has brought in multiple running backs to help solve the issue.
Idaho8.com

AP Source: WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because no official announcement has been made. Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA.
Idaho8.com

Suns’ Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday’s game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88 to the 76ers, their second loss in three games. The 37-year-old Paul is missing his first game of the season for the Suns. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 9.4 assists this season. Phoenix forward Cameron Johnson will miss his third straight game with a right meniscus tear.
Idaho8.com

Boras says timing of MLB draft endangers player safety

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Baseball super agent Scott Boras says the timing of the draft endangers player safety. The draft was moved last year from early June to mid-July. Boras says the later dates prevent clubs from giving new players an adequate chance to acclimate themselves to pro ball. Boras says he would like to see a minor-league level added that would be above rookie ball for players to develop.

