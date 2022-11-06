ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Suspect in women’s killings to get mental health evaluation

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has granted a motion for a mental health evaluation for a man police have dubbed the “shopping cart killer” after he was charged in two slayings and authorities linked him to several others.

A Rockingham County judge on Friday approved defense attorney Louis Nagy’s request that his client, Anthony Eugene Robinson of Washington, D.C., undergo a sanity evaluation, the Daily News-Record and area TV stations reported.

In a motion, Nagy wrote that the allegations against Robinson, 36, are “so egregious such that there is reason to believe that the Defendant’s behavior was not rational at the time of the offense,” according to the newspaper.

Nagy also wrote that medical documents indicate Robinson, who remains in custody and appeared at the hearing by video, has a history of mental illness dating back to at least 2014.

Robinson is accused of killing Beth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg and Tonita Smith, 39, of Charlottesville last year. He was arrested in Harrisonburg in November 2021. Evidence uncovered after his arrest led police to search part of Fairfax County, where they found the remains of two other women.

During the search, detectives noticed a shopping cart and recalled that a cart had been used to transport the bodies in the Harrisonburg cases, Fairfax County police said at the time.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dubbed Robinson the “shopping cart killer” and said officers were working to determine if there are other victims.

Police have also publicly connected Robinson to a woman’s killing in Washington. But Robinson has not been charged in the latter three cases, the newspaper reported.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Christopher Bean did not object to Nagy’s motion in the Rockingham County case, the newspaper reported. A forensic psychologist is expected to conduct the evaluation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Teen injured in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

COLD CASE: 44th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Frank Moore

WALDORF, Md. – Earlier this week marked the 44th anniversary of the homicide of Frank Moore, a 28-year old resident of Washington, D.C. His death is marked as the County’s oldest unsolved homicide. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Frank and his family. On November 5th,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says

Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
Shore News Network

Killer Of 15-Year-Old In D.C. Captured On Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 15-year-old Makai Green was shot to death in Northwest D.C. on Friday afternoon, and now detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a possible suspect and vehicle involved in the homicide. The shooting happened at 4:44 pm on Friday, on the 700 Block of N Street. After getting a report of a shooting, police found Green suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he died. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the possible suspect and vehicle. The police describe the vehicle as a dark-in-color Mercedes. The post Killer Of 15-Year-Old In D.C. Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
Fox 19

Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dies from stabbing in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday morning police said. The incident happened in the 8100 block of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville around 10 a.m. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a reported cutting and found a man suffering from trauma to the body, officials said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy