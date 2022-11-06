ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy win beside each other after years of competing

Bucket after bucket, Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk traded shots. Lundy had 30 points and 12 rebounds, his opponent had 35 and five, respectively. Funk stood past the 3-point arc hoping to land a Senior Night win over his years-long rival, Lundy. As a miss turned into an offensive rebound, Funk found the ball in his hands and released it as time expired.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings

Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

National Signing Day | Learn about Penn State Athletics' 2023 recruiting class

Many different Penn State Athletics teams picked up commitments on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Below is consistently updated list of the blue and white's class of 2023 signees. Baseball. Michael DiMartini. Michael Dimartini will remain in-state as the infielder committed to play for Penn State baseball. The McDonald, Pennsylvania,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball defeats Winthrop in 2022-23 season opener

With new jerseys, new faces and a new student section placed behind the teams’ benches, Penn State was all things novel in its 93-68 season opening victory over Winthrop on Monday night. Taking the floor initially with a small-ball lineup consisting of Jalen Pickett, Cameron Wynter, Andrew Funk, Seth...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension

While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

