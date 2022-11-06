Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball opens up season with hard-fought win over Norfolk State
Penn State came into Wednesday’s season opener looking to shake off some offseason rust and dominate an inferior opponent. Instead, the blue and white was pushed to its absolute limit before pulling away. The Nittany Lions started the 2022-23 campaign with a 67-61 victory over Norfolk State. Coach Carolyn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey drops 3 spots in NFHCA poll after Big Ten Tournament loss
Penn State took a tumble in the polls after its one-and-done performance in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions dropped three spots to No. 6 in the final NFHCA Division I Coaches Poll of the season. The blue and white earned the top seed in the conference tournament, but...
Digital Collegian
Match between Penn State women's soccer, Quinnipiac moves to Sunday due to anticipated poor weather
Due to anticipated weather in State College, Penn State's first round NCAA Tournament match was postponed. The Nittany Lions will now face Quinnipiac on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field. The blue and white earned a second seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament last Sunday. The Bobcats claimed...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey gears up for upcoming NCAA Tournament play
Penn State is scheduled to face Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. A rematch of the second game of the season, the Cardinals were one of the few teams that beat the blue and white in the regular season. The Nittany Lions are fresh off...
Digital Collegian
Pickett, Funk express excitement for the 2022-23 Penn State men’s basketball season
Penn State men’s basketball guards Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk are optimistic about the pace and diversity of Penn State’s attack this season. The Nittany Lions defeated the Winthrop Eagles 93-68 on Monday night. Pickett and Funk combined for 45 points against the Eagles and contributed to the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s freshmen show ‘nerves’ in 1st performance but are taking steps forward
In the morning and walking around before the game, Micah Shrewsberry felt both nervous and anxious. This was a similar mixture to what fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett thought the five freshmen felt coming into the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season against Winthrop. “That’s expected with the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy win beside each other after years of competing
Bucket after bucket, Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk traded shots. Lundy had 30 points and 12 rebounds, his opponent had 35 and five, respectively. Funk stood past the 3-point arc hoping to land a Senior Night win over his years-long rival, Lundy. As a miss turned into an offensive rebound, Funk found the ball in his hands and released it as time expired.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament title-winners Penn State women's soccer to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament
With its Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday, Penn State clinched its spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions were named a two seed and will host on Quinnipiac in the first round of the tournament with the game taking place Friday at 6 p.m. Coach Erica Dambach’s team...
Digital Collegian
Despite 2nd weekly sweep in Big Ten play, Penn State women's volleyball falls spot in AVCA poll
Despite clinching two victories in a row, Penn State dropped one spot in the most recent AVCA Division I poll on Monday. Defeating Maryland in a 3-1 match Wednesday in Rec Hall, the No. 16 Nittany Lions to the road on the weekend, sweeping Rutgers on Sunday. With only six...
Digital Collegian
MAC Hermann Trophy winner, Penn State women's soccer midfielder Rocky Rodríguez re-signs with Thorns
Former Penn State midfielder Rocky Rodríguez signed a contract extension with Portland Thorns FC. On Tuesday afternoon the Thorns announced the star’s re-signing, on a contract that secures her through the 2025 season. Rodríguez helped Portland to the NWSL Championship in 2022, where she scored her first career...
Digital Collegian
Film review | Breaking down Penn State football quarterback Drew Allar’s performance against Indiana
Penn State blew out Indiana last Saturday in a big showing from the youngsters on the team. In this day and age, a blowout for the Nittany Lions means true-freshman quarterback Drew Allar gets to see some time on the field. Allar saw almost a full half of football where...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Talented Maryland team heads to Penn State football in Week 11
Penn State is back in Happy Valley after downing Indiana on the road, and like the last time the Nittany Lions were in Beaver Stadium, they play another team with a winning record. Maryland sits at 6-3 on the season and is coming off of an upset loss to Wisconsin,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football jumps to No. 14 in Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings
With a load of ranked teams falling, Penn State moved up from No. 15 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 14 in the latest CFP list after beating Indiana 45-14. The Nittany Lions will host Maryland in their second-to-last home game...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey continues climbing up USCHO rankings
Penn State continued climbing up the USCHO rankings this week, moving up to No. 8 after taking four of six points against Michigan last weekend. The Wolverines had formally been No. 1, but have slid to third after the Nittany Lions thrived in front of a loud crowd inside Pegula Ice Arena.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Drew Shelton, JB Nelson shine after stepping in for makeshift offensive line
A year after leading the Big Ten in sacks allowed, Penn State’s offensive line has completely turned it around, now one of the best teams in the conference in limiting sacks and racking up rushing yards. In spite of its success, the Nittany Lions have recently suffered a plethora...
Digital Collegian
National Signing Day | Learn about Penn State Athletics' 2023 recruiting class
Many different Penn State Athletics teams picked up commitments on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Below is consistently updated list of the blue and white's class of 2023 signees. Baseball. Michael DiMartini. Michael Dimartini will remain in-state as the infielder committed to play for Penn State baseball. The McDonald, Pennsylvania,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announces he'll return in 2023
Penn State's offensive line will retain one of its veteran players for the 2023 season. Nittany Lion offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad announced Tuesday morning that he will be returning to Penn State next year, using his last year of eligibility. This year was Nourzad's first season wearing the blue and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball defeats Winthrop in 2022-23 season opener
With new jerseys, new faces and a new student section placed behind the teams’ benches, Penn State was all things novel in its 93-68 season opening victory over Winthrop on Monday night. Taking the floor initially with a small-ball lineup consisting of Jalen Pickett, Cameron Wynter, Andrew Funk, Seth...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s balanced offensive approach overpowers Winthrop, shows new dimension
While Penn State was first in the Big Ten in scoring defense last year, the story in the season opener for Micah Shrewsberry’s squad was the offense. The Nittany Lions surpassed last year’s season-high, 90 points in double-overtime win against Iowa, in just its first game of the season, showing off in transition and from 3-point range.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey falls in USCHO rankings after split against Mercyhurst
In a new week of USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings, Penn State dropped to No. 12. The blue and white won the first leg of a two-game series against Mercyhurst 4-1 but were denied a sweep in the second game after allowing a pair of third-period goals. A...
