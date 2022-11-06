Read full article on original website
PCPD asking for help in identifying hit-and-run suspect
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect from a hit-and-run incident that occurred on October 24. The suspect struck a man […]
Gephardt Daily
Lehi police issue shelter-in-place order during standoff with woman threatening to harm herself
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents in a Lehi neighborhood were asked to shelter in place for about two hours Monday night while police negotiated with an intoxicated woman threatening to harm herself. Lehi police responded at 8:28 p.m. to a home near 2300 West and...
Gephardt Daily
Update: 2 SLCPD officers on leave after shootings that critically injured man who allegedly reached for weapon
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Salt Lake City Police officers are on paid administration and investigations are underway after the officer-involved shooting of a man who police say had reached for a weapon. This investigation started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded...
toofab.com
Utah Man Goes on Dangerous Carjacking Spree Following Flight Cancelation, Police Say
One of the women "fought back" as he allegedly left a string of stolen and crashed cars in his wake. A 20-year-old man went on a dangerous carjacking spree, following an incident at Salt Lake City Airport over a "flight cancelation," say police. According to the Salt Lake City Police...
KSLTV
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
Man indicted after fatal Draper dump truck crash
The driver a dump truck that allegedly struck an SUV in Draper in November 2021, killing a woman, now faces multiple charges in court.
Gephardt Daily
Spanish Fork police: 3 juveniles, suspected runaways, sought by law enforcement
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police and the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles believed to have run away on Friday, Nov. 4. The youths are Kalysta Willis, Elijah Seeley and Katiana Peterson.
1 missing Spanish Fork teen found, search continues for other 2, police say
Three teenagers from Spanish Fork went missing last week. One of them has been found on Monday, Nov. 7.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer. Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:. Violation of a...
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place
LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek help with home burglars
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
ksl.com
Mother charged in abuse death of 3-year-old says she was threatened into taking plea deal
OGDEN — A mother charged with aggravated homicide in the malnourishment death of her 3-year-old daughter says she was threatened that she would have to "bury another kid" if she didn't accept a plea deal. Portions of phone calls made while Brenda Emile, 28, was in jail will be...
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/6
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 6 Monday. Case #2211-0255/Theft of cash from a wallet investigation at Don Pedro’s Restaurant, 1050 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0263/Theft investigation at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0267/Civil Complaint fraud investigation...
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Family of bullied Utah 10-year-old who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death. Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox on Wednesday said they would seek damages for the 2021 death of her 10-year-old daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. In a notice of claim, they said the school had violated state and federal...
Moose Wandering Through Salt Lake City Relocated
According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officials have relocated a young moose after it was spotted roaming around Salt Lake City over multiple days. Per reports from the department, people saw the moose in the Avenues neighborhood of the Utah city. On Friday, DWR biologists found the animal once it had settled in someone’s backyard.
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
KSLTV
Community honors 10-year-old who died by suicide after reports of bullying, racism
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Loved ones and community members remembered a 10-year-old Black Utah student who died a year ago Sunday as her family prepares to sue the school district for her death. Fifth grader Izzy Tichenor died by suicide after her family said she was repeatedly bullied...
FATAL: Motorcyclist dies after striking center median concrete barrier on I-215
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the center median concrete barrier on I-215 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
