Porterville Recorder

Utah 125, Atlanta 119

UTAH (125) Markkanen 9-18 8-8 32, Olynyk 6-10 1-2 14, Vanderbilt 3-4 0-0 6, Clarkson 7-18 7-7 23, Conley 2-6 3-4 7, Gay 1-7 0-0 2, Kessler 6-6 0-1 12, Beasley 6-11 0-0 18, Horton-Tucker 3-8 0-0 8, Sexton 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 44-94 20-24 125. ATLANTA (119) Collins 6-8...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Portland 105, Charlotte 95

PORTLAND (105) Hart 2-9 1-3 5, Winslow 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 6-7 2-4 14, Lillard 8-16 4-8 26, Simons 7-18 3-6 19, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 3-4 2-2 8, Little 2-3 0-0 5, Sharpe 7-10 2-2 17. Totals 40-75 14-25 105. CHARLOTTE (95) Oubre Jr. 5-19 5-7 16, Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101

Percentages: FG .455, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Gabriel). Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 4, Davis 3, James 3, Beverley, Brown Jr., Christie, Nunn,...
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 116, Houston 109

HOUSTON (109) Gordon 3-10 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 4-11 5-6 15, Sengun 5-8 7-7 17, Green 8-14 3-4 21, K.Porter Jr. 4-11 3-4 12, Eason 5-15 4-5 14, Garuba 2-5 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-6 1-2 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 26-31 109. TORONTO...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 115, Chicago 111

NEW ORLEANS (115) Ingram 8-14 5-6 22, Williamson 6-11 7-8 19, Valanciunas 8-13 5-6 21, Jones 5-9 7-8 17, McCollum 3-13 1-3 7, Marshall 4-8 0-2 9, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Hernangomez 4-6 0-0 8, Alvarado 3-5 1-1 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-84 28-36 115. CHICAGO (111)
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Giants' McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Boston 128, Detroit 112

DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 124, San Antonio 122

MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 129, Minnesota 117

PHOENIX (129) Bridges 12-20 5-5 31, Craig 2-5 0-0 6, Ayton 4-10 1-2 9, Booker 12-23 3-3 32, Payne 8-17 3-3 23, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Lee 1-5 0-0 3, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 1-5 2-2 4, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0, Shamet 5-7 4-4 16. Totals 47-97 19-20 129.
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, Indiana 119

DENVER (122) Gordon 5-8 7-9 18, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-0 17, Jokic 10-20 3-3 24, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 2-2 15, Murray 6-15 5-5 18, Green 2-3 0-0 4, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 3-3 2-2 8, Hyland 4-13 5-5 16. Totals 43-88 24-26 122. INDIANA (119) Hield 7-16 1-1 17, J.Smith...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 North Carolina 91, Jackson St. 59

NORTH CAROLINA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 57.813, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Todd-Williams 3-6, Paris 2-7, Hodgson 1-2, Zelaya 1-3, Kelly 0-1, Ustby 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Ustby 3, Todd-Williams 2, Poole 1, Adams 1) Turnovers: 16 (Ustby 4, Todd-Williams 3, Adams 3, Hodgson 2, Kelly 2, Paris 2) Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132

MILWAUKEE (136) Beauchamp 7-13 0-0 19, Portis 4-12 4-4 13, Lopez 11-23 1-2 24, Allen 5-8 6-6 18, Carter 15-27 1-2 36, Ibaka 2-2 0-0 4, Nwora 1-9 2-2 5, Mamukelashvili 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 3-6 5-6 12, Matthews 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 50-106 19-22 136. OKLAHOMA CITY (132) Dort...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

