FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Huge Moving/Estate sale in Williasmport, Pa. - Thur Nov 10 and Fri Nov 11
This upcoming sale will be at 501 Upland Rd in Williamsport, Pa. this coming week and it is a beautiful sale in a beautiful home. The sale is scheduled for starting at 9am and ending at 4pm daily and will be held the days of Thursday, November 10 & Friday November 11th, we will only be open Saturday for pickup of items which cannot be picked up during our normal sale hours. IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE LISTING BELOW AND PHOTOS BECAUSE FAMILY HAS SHOPPED THE...
NewsChannel 36
Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania
LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 31 to November 6
During the week of Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, the Owego Police Department had 83 service calls, 8 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. An 11-year-old from Owego was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat after an investigation into a suspicious condition at Owego...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Man sentenced for stealing minivan from Elmira business
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced to jail time in connection to a theft case in Elmira earlier this year. Edward Epps pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Grand Larceny in two different cases, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office said. For each, he received a 9-month sentence in the County Jail. The sentences […]
NewsChannel 36
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
NewsChannel 36
Voters in Chemung County Elect Legislators
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Every seat in the Chemung County Legislative was up for grabs Tuesday night. Although some of the candidates ran unopposed, there were a few candidates who were not. For the 1st District, Lawana Morse pulled ahead of Jim Hassell with 69% of the votes. Tom Sweet...
NewsChannel 36
Meet Cora, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Cora, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Cora is a six-month-old Labrador retriever/mix who loves a good snuggle time. She also has a lot of energy, so she will need an owner or family that can find an output for that energy like playing ball and taking her on walks. They also would need to train her with obedience skills.
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
Local man holds gun to chin, vocalizes threats toward family member
Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him. Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet. The accuser’s father arrived at...
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
