KSAT 12
SAPD: Employee held at gunpoint in South Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – An employee was held at gunpoint in a robbery on the city’s South Side Friday night, said San Antonio police. The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of SW Military Drive. Police said a suspect entered the location, threatened an employee with...
Man dies from injuries after suspected as home intruder, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — One person dies from injuries after a homeowner shoots a man he believes was a home intruder on the southwest-side Saturday evening, according to San Antonio Police. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Hazel around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. The homeowner told police he...
KSAT 12
Neighbors wake to news of deadly shooting by off-duty border patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A deadly shooting by an off-duty U. S. Border Patrol agent early Friday morning has left people at one West Side apartment complex a bit rattled. San Antonio police say the agent told officers it happened after he interrupted a car burglary at the complex, located near Ingram Road and Highway 151, around 2 a.m.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after fatally shooting another man in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a man in the head following an argument. The incident happened on Dec. 14, 2021, on Cincinnati Avenue, towards the Northwest Side of town. Police say the victim of the shooting was huddled with a group...
Burglary suspect shot by off-duty Border Patrol agent, later dies, SAPD says
An off-duty Border Patrol agent shot and killed a burglary suspect after an exchange of gunfire, police said.
KSAT 12
Man shot in hip uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man in his 20s was shot late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2100 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a man wounded.
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
KTSA
San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night. Perry...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
KSAT 12
Investigators work to identify human remains, family believes it could be missing loved one
San Antonio – For the first time since the discovery, a family is opening up about human remains found near the Poteet Flea Market. On November 20, 2016, Maria and her husband visited the flea market off of State Highway 16, where she disappeared within a matter of minutes. Her family, the community and law enforcement agencies have been searching for her ever since.
Body cam footage shows San Antonio councilman after alleged DWI hit-and-run
An additional DWI charge will be filed by the department
Man shot and killed by off-duty Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed Friday morning by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was also working as a security guard at an apartment complex. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Ingram Road for a shooting.
KSAT 12
2 teens wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Northeast Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Northeast Side hookah lounge this spring. Andres Villarreal, 18, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 19, are wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to Crime Stoppers...
KSAT 12
San Antonio attorney offers insight into District 10 councilman’s arrest
San Antonio – Attorney Ernest Acevedo III said the public status and attention to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry’s role involving a hit-and-run will likely mean a harsher punishment if he’s found guilty. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after 4 p.m. Thursday,...
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside North Side building after firing gunshots in the air, SAPD says
A man accused of firing gunshots in the air is barricading himself inside of a building on the North Side and hiding from authorities, according to San Antonio police. Officers said they were called to Broadway and W Sunset Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller claimed a man was shooting a gun in the air.
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
