It takes a certain inconsistency to argue, as Elon Musk has, that activists are “trying to destroy free speech in America” by pressuring companies to pause advertising on Twitter, the social media platform he just overpaid for. A “free speech absolutist,” as Musk describes himself, would surely understand that activists saying their piece to corporations are also engaging in free speech. Wouldn’t he? The makers of Cheerios, Centrum vitamins or Chevy Silverados have zero obligation to advertise anywhere they don’t want to. Same goes for...

30 MINUTES AGO