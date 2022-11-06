Read full article on original website
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Giants' Xavier McKinney Out a 'Few Weeks' with Hand Injury Suffered in ATV Accident
New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney announced Monday on social media that he injured his hand in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle during the team's bye week and will be sidelined for several weeks. McKinney was later placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Giants. The 23-year-old...
Frank Reich Opens Up on Colts Firing: 'There’s Disappointment and Hurt'
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he recently opened up about the disappointment he felt following the firing. Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis:. “There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It...
3 Players Bears Must Target in Offseason to Maximize Justin Fields' Potential
The Chicago Bears set the wheels in motion for the 2023 season with a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, took some big defensive names off the books for next year, and the Bears landed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary's Knee Injury During Lions Loss Diagnosed as Torn ACL
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN first reported the "initial belief" was Gary suffered a torn ACL. Rapoport and Fowler both report that Gary will undergo an MRI...
Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence
The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark
We've reached the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, which means, of course, that it's time to fairly and definitively declare whether this year's top 32 selections are perennial stars or total busts. Of course, we jest. It's still too early grade this year's first-round picks with any finality. It...
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10
The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Early 2023 NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions After Frank Reich Firing
Even though we're only halfway through the 2022 NFL season, the 2023 coaching carousel is already starting to turn. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday after their 3-5-1 start, making him the second coach to be fired this season. They proceeded to tab Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach even though he has zero coaching experience in college or the NFL, which serves as a reminder of just how unpredictable the process of hiring a coach can be.
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr. amid Cowboys Rumors: Star on Helmet Could Look Good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team is interested in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via The Athletic's Jon Machota). "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."
Russell Wilson Fires Back at Pete Carroll About Not Wearing Wristband with Seahawks
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responded Wednesday to apparent criticism from Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll about not wearing a play-calling wristband during his time in Seattle. Carroll didn't mention Wilson by name during his comments Monday on Seattle Sports 710 AM, which were centered on the Seahawks offense's...
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa's Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
The fantasy football trade deadline is fast approaching, leaving managers with a difficult decision on whether to sell high or keep riding the wave with the Miami Dolphins' prolific offense. Tyreek Hill comes into Week 10 on pace to set the NFL's single-season receiving record and is the top wideout...
Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB 'Day-to-Day' with Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he is considered "day-to-day" and added it is "not nothing. But not catastrophic." Murray has 2,168 passing yards and 359 rushing yards...
College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game
After AP No. 1 Georgia beat No. 3 Tennessee and LSU shocked the world with a tantalizing overtime home win over Alabama to provide the bread of last week's stunner sandwich, Notre Dame's drilling of Clemson added the meat. What's Week 11 going to do for an encore?. The College...
The Best of Times and the Beginning of B/R: Remembering Zander Freund
In 2005, Zander Freund and I, along with Bryan Goldberg and Dave Nemetz, co-founded Bleacher Report. We were all 21 or 22 at the time. B/R was a shared dream, and in the end it was a massive success. But the experience was also very challenging, in ways that are impossible for anyone to fully understand except the four of us. We all gave a lot.
Gas Station Owned by NFL DT Domata Peko's Father-in-Law Sold $2B Powerball Ticket
A California gas station owned by Joe Chahayed, the father-in-law of longtime NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko, sold the winning $2 billion Powerball ticket. Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported Chahayed will receive $1 million as a reward for selling the coveted ticket:. "My father-in-law sold the winning Powerball...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Justin Herbert, Chargers Flexed into Week 11 SNF Slot
The NFL is kicking the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals out of primetime later this month and replacing them with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The league announced it will be moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers into Sunday Night Football while sliding Steelers vs. Bengals into the 4:25 p.m. ET window.
Coming off loss, USC eyes rebound vs. Alabama State
Coming off a sluggish season-opening setback, USC looks to regroup at home Thursday in Los Angeles when it hosts Alabama
Chris Olave Trade Advice, Saints WRs 2022 Outlook Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave represents a high-upside target ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline. The Saints' pecking order in the passing game is shifting with longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve last week because of a toe injury, and Olave is in position to benefit.
Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job 'Safe' Despite Team's 2-6 Record
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't looking to make a coaching change despite their 2-6 start, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson. Anderson reported Monday that head coach Josh McDaniels is "safe" and that "no one is panicking." Team owner Mark Davis reaffirmed his commitment to McDaniels on Oct. 31,...
