Related
Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Report: AJ Pollock Declines $13M White Sox Contract Option, Becomes Free Agent
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his $13 million contract option for the 2023 season and will become a free agent, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. Pollock will receive a $5 million buyout as a result. The White Sox acquired Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers just six...
Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023
Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
MLB Rumors: Dusty Baker, James Click to Be Offered New Astros Contracts for 2023
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane will formally offer contracts to both manager Dusty Baker and general manager James Click for the 2023 season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Baker, 73, said Tuesday he plans to return to the team. "I'll be back, but we're working on it," he told...
MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA
Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
Report: Red Sox Owner John Henry Eyes Commanders Bid amid Liverpool Sale Rumors
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry and his Fenway Sports Group may be trading footy for American football. According to Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Henry "is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders as the investing tycoon moves to sell his UK-based soccer team Liverpool."
Yankees Reportedly Expected to Give Anthony Rizzo $19.7M Qualifying Offer
The New York Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo a $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The first baseman will have until 4 p.m. ET Nov. 15 to accept the offer, which would keep him with the Yankees on a one-year deal, or decline it and become a free agent. If he declines, New York would receive compensation in the draft.
Phillies Rumors: 'Interesting Rumblings' Trea Turner Wants to Join PHI in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies fell short in the World Series, but they may have another superstar on their roster as they attempt to reach the sport's biggest stage again next season. "There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here," Jayson Stark of The Athletic said of free-agent shortstop Trea...
Astros 'In Discussions' with GM James Click About New Contract amid Rumored Tension
Four days after winning the World Series and amid rumored tension with ownership, James Click could be on the verge of returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said he is "in discussions" with Click on a new deal. In a...
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt Win 2022 MLB Hank Aaron Award as Top Offensive Players
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt have been named this year's Hank Aaron Award winners as the game's top offensive players for the American League and National League, respectively. Judge hit an AL-record 62 home runs. He also posted MLB highs with...
Yankees 'Listening and Engaging' on Multiple Trade Possibilities, Brian Cashman Says
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Wednesday he's been "listening and engaging" on potential trade talks this offseason, including interest from around baseball regarding the team's current infield depth. "We don't have a right fielder," he added of the team's needs. "We don't have a left...
Juan Soto Contract Extension Talks with Padres Discussed by Agent Scott Boras
The San Diego Padres were aggressive at the trade deadline with Juan Soto as their primary addition. The question now is whether they will engage in contract extension discussions with the star outfielder, and his agent has what he believes is the answer. "I don't think it's a question of...
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency
When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Star Believed to Be 'Pretty Likely to Leave' Mets in Free Agency
Jacob deGrom's time with the New York Mets may end this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that there is some belief the right-hander "seems pretty likely to leave." It may come down to money, as Heyman wrote that there are "strong indications" the National League East team will not be the one to offer him a megadeal that is higher than Max Scherzer's record $43.3 million per year contract.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Linked to Braves, Rangers; Mets Eyeing Strong Contract Offer
The New York Mets are reportedly "most worried" about the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as they attempt to re-sign starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, who opted out of his contract to become a free agent. SNY's Andy Martino reported Tuesday the Mets are expected to make a "strong" offer to...
Dusty Baker Agrees to New Astros Contract After 2022 World Series Title
Dusty Baker isn't going anywhere. Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported the Houston Astros will announce during a Wednesday press conference the longtime manager is returning in 2023 to lead the reigning World Series champions. Despite the success the organization has recently enjoyed, apparently it wasn't always a sure...
Yankees Rumors: Japanese Star Masataka Yoshida Interests NY If Posted for Free Agency
The New York Yankees are likely to enter the race for Japanese star Masataka Yoshida if he's posted by the Orix Buffaloes, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Yoshida had 21 home runs, 88 RBI and a .335/.447/.561 slash line in 119 games this season. Buffaloes general manager Junichi Fukura...
