Jacob deGrom's time with the New York Mets may end this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that there is some belief the right-hander "seems pretty likely to leave." It may come down to money, as Heyman wrote that there are "strong indications" the National League East team will not be the one to offer him a megadeal that is higher than Max Scherzer's record $43.3 million per year contract.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO