New York City, NY

Anthony Rizzo Declines $16M Yankees Contract Option for 2023, Becomes Free Agent

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will enter free agency after declining his $16 million player option for the 2023 season, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The 33-year-old posted a career-high-tying 32 home runs, 75 RBI and a .224 average during the 2022 season. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner and three-time All-Star helped propel the Yanks to the 2022 American League Championship Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Report: Jorge Soler Won't Opt Out of Marlins Contract; Owed $15M in 2023

Jorge Soler will return to the Miami Marlins after exercising his $15 million player option for the 2023 MLB season, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Marlins LF Jorge Soler will not opt-out of his deal with the Marlins, per source. Soler will now earn $15 million dollars with Miami in 2023. He can opt-out after 2023, or exercise his final player option for $9 million dollars in 2024.
MIAMI, FL
MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Declines $19.7M Cubs Qualifying Offer, Will Become FA

Catcher Willson Contreras will become a free agent after declining the Chicago Cubs' $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, who will turn 31 years old in May, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cubs. He had 22 home runs, 55 RBI and an .815 OPS in 113 games last season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees Reportedly Expected to Give Anthony Rizzo $19.7M Qualifying Offer

The New York Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo a $19.65 million qualifying offer, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The first baseman will have until 4 p.m. ET Nov. 15 to accept the offer, which would keep him with the Yankees on a one-year deal, or decline it and become a free agent. If he declines, New York would receive compensation in the draft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in MLB Free Agency

When Xander Bogaerts opted out of his contract Monday, it was the Boston Red Sox's loss and the free-agent market's gain. And as such, it's no longer premature to speculate about Bogaerts' landing spots. The 30-year-old shortstop spent the first 10 years of his career with Boston, earning four All-Star...
BOSTON, MA
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Star Believed to Be 'Pretty Likely to Leave' Mets in Free Agency

Jacob deGrom's time with the New York Mets may end this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that there is some belief the right-hander "seems pretty likely to leave." It may come down to money, as Heyman wrote that there are "strong indications" the National League East team will not be the one to offer him a megadeal that is higher than Max Scherzer's record $43.3 million per year contract.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dusty Baker Agrees to New Astros Contract After 2022 World Series Title

Dusty Baker isn't going anywhere. Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported the Houston Astros will announce during a Wednesday press conference the longtime manager is returning in 2023 to lead the reigning World Series champions. Despite the success the organization has recently enjoyed, apparently it wasn't always a sure...
HOUSTON, TX

