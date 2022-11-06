Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst.

Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.

Speaking on the matter during an appearance on MSNBC's The Sunday Show on Sunday, political analyst Adrienne Elrod told host Jonathan Capehart that Trump running in 2024 would be positive for Democrats.

Above, a shot of former President Donald Trump at a 2021 political event in Ohio. A political analyst recently claimed that a Trump candidacy in 2024 could provide a boost to Democrats. Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Images

"People are going to have Donald Trump fatigue," Elrod explained. "Especially those key independent swing voters. That will ultimately decide 2024."

Speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night, Trump heavily implied to attendees that he is likely to run for president another time. This hint came during a screed against alleged voter fraud, in which Trump falsely claimed that he had won presidential elections "twice."

"I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first," Trump said. "And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK?"

Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by a margin of 8 million votes and 74 electoral college votes. Despite his false claim to have won by a bigger margin the second time around, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2026 by a little under 3 million votes, while still managing to carry the electoral college by 77 votes.

Should he announce another presidential bid, Trump is expected to do it soon, with the Associated Press reporting on Wednesday that his team has begun filing paperwork and seeking out campaign staff in certain states. Elrod said that this might also pay dividends for Democrats in the short term, suggesting that Trump's announcement would help the party carry a potential runoff vote in the Georgia Senate race between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP nominee Herschel Walker.

Elrod also suggested that a Republican-controlled House in the wake of the forthcoming midterms could be helpful for Democrats in 2024, explaining that a GOP House is likely to carry out numerous investigations into the Biden administration. She assessed this could further add to a sense of GOP fatigue among voters.

Republicans are heavily favored to win a House majority in the the midterm election taking place on Tuesday. While Democrats are more optimistic about their odds of holding control of the Senate, recent polls suggest the GOP has a feasible path to winning in the upper chamber of Congress as well.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office for comment.