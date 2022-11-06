Read full article on original website
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Frank Reich Opens Up on Colts Firing: 'There’s Disappointment and Hurt'
The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and he recently opened up about the disappointment he felt following the firing. Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 in Indianapolis:. “There’s disappointment and hurt. It hurts. It...
Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence
The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark
We've reached the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, which means, of course, that it's time to fairly and definitively declare whether this year's top 32 selections are perennial stars or total busts. Of course, we jest. It's still too early grade this year's first-round picks with any finality. It...
George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
With plenty of time left before the trade deadline expires in most fantasy football leagues, it might be a great time to sell high on the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk has been the top performer in a Niners passing offense that's unsurprisingly in the middle of the pack with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10
The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Packers Rumors: Rashan Gary's Knee Injury During Lions Loss Diagnosed as Torn ACL
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN first reported the "initial belief" was Gary suffered a torn ACL. Rapoport and Fowler both report that Gary will undergo an MRI...
Russell Wilson Fires Back at Pete Carroll About Not Wearing Wristband with Seahawks
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responded Wednesday to apparent criticism from Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll about not wearing a play-calling wristband during his time in Seattle. Carroll didn't mention Wilson by name during his comments Monday on Seattle Sports 710 AM, which were centered on the Seahawks offense's...
Jeff Saturday 'Fully Experienced Enough' to Be Colts' Interim HC, Jim Irsay Says
Many are questioning the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire former center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach to replace Frank Reich. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay is standing by his decision. Irsay told reporters during a press conference Monday that Saturday "is fully experienced enough" and "is...
Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
Falcons' Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline
Fantasy football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching, and a trio of Atlanta Falcons should be talked about in that vein. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London have underperformed, begging the question as to whether they are good buy-low candidates. On the other hand, running back Cordarrelle Patterson...
3 Players Bears Must Target in Offseason to Maximize Justin Fields' Potential
The Chicago Bears set the wheels in motion for the 2023 season with a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, took some big defensive names off the books for next year, and the Bears landed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals QB 'Day-to-Day' with Hamstring Injury Ahead of Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported he is considered "day-to-day" and added it is "not nothing. But not catastrophic." Murray has 2,168 passing yards and 359 rushing yards...
College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game
After AP No. 1 Georgia beat No. 3 Tennessee and LSU shocked the world with a tantalizing overtime home win over Alabama to provide the bread of last week's stunner sandwich, Notre Dame's drilling of Clemson added the meat. What's Week 11 going to do for an encore?. The College...
B/R Recruiting: Ranking the Most Dominant DBs in the 2023 Recruiting Class
In today's pass-happy age of college football when high-flying aerial assaults are key components of elite teams such as Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama and TCU, it's vital that opponents gear up to stop them with dynamic defensive backs. Even Georgia, in its thorough beatdown of the Vols on Saturday, used...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Justin Herbert, Chargers Flexed into Week 11 SNF Slot
The NFL is kicking the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals out of primetime later this month and replacing them with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The league announced it will be moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers into Sunday Night Football while sliding Steelers vs. Bengals into the 4:25 p.m. ET window.
Aaron Rodgers 'Thankful a Little Bit More' for Mike McCarthy Ahead of HC's GB Return
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he's more thankful now for his years with his ex-head coach and play-caller Mike McCarthy, who now leads the Dallas Cowboys into Lambeau Field on Sunday for a showdown with his former team. "I think as time goes by, the gratitude...
Where Bears Hold an Edge in Matchups Against Lions
The Bears face a defense not rated as high as many of those they've seen in recent weeks when they play Detroit.
Chris Olave Trade Advice, Saints WRs 2022 Outlook Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave represents a high-upside target ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline. The Saints' pecking order in the passing game is shifting with longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve last week because of a toe injury, and Olave is in position to benefit.
NFL Rumors: Bills QB Josh Allen Has Elbow Sprain Injury; Uncertain for Vikings Game
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain because of an injury to his throwing elbow. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Allen has a sprained UCL in his right elbow, and while it is not considered a "major" injury, it is "up in the air" if he will play Sunday:
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Need Odell Beckham Jr. to Fully Unlock Potentially Great Season
Quarterback Lamar Jackson puts on a show every time he steps onto the field. But the Baltimore Ravens can't be a one-man show while hoping to compete against the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins as the AFC's best squads. The addition of another wide...
