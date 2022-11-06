ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: WRs Frustrated at Being Made Scapegoat After Rodgers' OTA Absence

The Green Bay Packers' wide receiving corps is apparently tired of being scapegoated for the team's offensive struggles. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the criticism of the receivers "isn't sitting well" given Aaron Rodgers' decision to not attend voluntary offseason workouts. The Green Bay offense has been completely lacking in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

We've reached the midpoint of the 2022 NFL season, which means, of course, that it's time to fairly and definitively declare whether this year's top 32 selections are perennial stars or total busts. Of course, we jest. It's still too early grade this year's first-round picks with any finality. It...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 10

The 2022 NFL season is now halfway over. But we're past the halfway point in fantasy leagues. In fact, the stretch run is right around the corner. Coming off the first of two six-team bye weeks this season, some fantasy managers are happy as can be. They are rolling with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and getting San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey back. All is well as they gear up for the fantasy playoffs.
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Fires Back at Pete Carroll About Not Wearing Wristband with Seahawks

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responded Wednesday to apparent criticism from Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll about not wearing a play-calling wristband during his time in Seattle. Carroll didn't mention Wilson by name during his comments Monday on Seattle Sports 710 AM, which were centered on the Seahawks offense's...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Pederson: Jaguars Want to Preserve Travis Etienne, Give More Touches to JaMycal Hasty

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he's aiming to reduce the workload for running back Travis Etienne Jr. after a 30-touch game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pederson explained discussions within the coaching staff have centered around more involvement for backup rusher JaMycal Hasty, who was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in August.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

3 Players Bears Must Target in Offseason to Maximize Justin Fields' Potential

The Chicago Bears set the wheels in motion for the 2023 season with a few moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The departures of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, took some big defensive names off the books for next year, and the Bears landed wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 11 Predictions for Every Game

After AP No. 1 Georgia beat No. 3 Tennessee and LSU shocked the world with a tantalizing overtime home win over Alabama to provide the bread of last week's stunner sandwich, Notre Dame's drilling of Clemson added the meat. What's Week 11 going to do for an encore?. The College...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Justin Herbert, Chargers Flexed into Week 11 SNF Slot

The NFL is kicking the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals out of primetime later this month and replacing them with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The league announced it will be moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers into Sunday Night Football while sliding Steelers vs. Bengals into the 4:25 p.m. ET window.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Chris Olave Trade Advice, Saints WRs 2022 Outlook Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave represents a high-upside target ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline. The Saints' pecking order in the passing game is shifting with longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve last week because of a toe injury, and Olave is in position to benefit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Bills QB Josh Allen Has Elbow Sprain Injury; Uncertain for Vikings Game

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain because of an injury to his throwing elbow. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Allen has a sprained UCL in his right elbow, and while it is not considered a "major" injury, it is "up in the air" if he will play Sunday:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

