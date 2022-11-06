Clemson drops significantly in ESPN's latest power rankings

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 10 of the season.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 13 in the new power rankings after its 35-14 loss at Notre Dame (now No. 22 in ESPN’s updated power rankings) on Saturday night.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in ESPN’s power rankings.

“Dabo Swinney’s team entered Notre Dame Stadium hoping to remove any questions about its CFP worthiness and its starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “The Tigers left with their playoff hopes likely dashed for the second straight year and significant questions about who leads the offense going forward. D.J. Uiagalelei was briefly replaced by Cade Klubnik for the second straight game, only to return and have an interception returned 96 yards for a touchdown. Klubnik also was picked off, on his first and only pass attempt, leading to another Notre Dame touchdown. The only Clemson bright spot was avoiding its first shutout since 2003 against Georgia.”

The new top four in ESPN’s latest power rankings features Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, respectively. Tennessee, Oregon, Southern Cal, LSU, UCLA and Ole Miss round out the top 10, in that order. Alabama fell to No. 11 after its overtime loss at LSU.

North Carolina, Clemson’s likely opponent in the ACC Championship Game, is the next-highest-ranked ACC team in ESPN’s latest power rankings — coming in at No. 14 right behind the Tigers.

The only other team from the conference that appears in the top 25 of ESPN’s new power rankings is NC State (No. 17), which beat Wake Forest by a score of 30-21 on Saturday.

Clemson returns to action against Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

