LSU Fined $250,000 by SEC After Fans Storm Field vs. Alabama

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 32–31, in a thrilling overtime game on Saturday.

LSU authored a major college football upset on Saturday by taking down Alabama , 32–31, in overtime.

When the game was over, LSU fans in Tiger Stadium stormed the field to celebrate the massive win.

The SEC, though, wasn’t too thrilled with the storming of the field as they fined LSU for the second time this season due to “a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy.”

The school was fined $250,000 for the storming-the-field violation. LSU was fined earlier in the season when fans stormed the field after the Tigers’ 45–20 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 22.

This is LSU’s fourth time violating this SEC policy. After the third violation, the school is consistently fined $250,000. So, if LSU violates the policy again, the school would be fined the same amount.

Monies collected by the conference via fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

With Saturday’s win, LSU jumped up eight spots in the AP Poll to No. 7, while Alabama dropped to No. 10 with the loss.

Sports Illustrated

