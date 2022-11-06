Read full article on original website
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
Video: Things Got Crazy On "First Take" This Morning
Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark woke up in great moods on Monday morning. Both appeared on Monday morning's edition of First Take and were going crazy during the "top playmakers" segment. Irvin was screaming about how Joe Mixon had five touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday before Clark came...
WTHR
Jeff Saturday was named Colts new head coach, and everyone’s making the same joke
INDIANAPOLIS — Well, that didn't take long. Classic video of a sideline tussle between center Jeff Saturday and quarterback Peyton Manning has taken on a hilarious new light after the announcement of Saturday's new role as Colts interim head coach Monday. The year was 2006. The Indianapolis Colts would...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Ex-Jets coach dresses like Patriots’ Bill Belichick to pay off a bet
And to pay up, he appeared on this week’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show clad in a Patriots sweatshirt and visor to mimic head coach Bill Belichick. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Ryan, the former New York head coach, lost the bet to former Patriots...
NBC Washington
‘Everyone's Hands Are Dirty,' NFL Twitter Slams Colts After Frank Reich Firing
NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich. After a 3-5-1 start to...
Look: Tony Dungy Questions NFL Officiating Crew For Controversial Non-Call
NFL officials have been under fire frequently this season. The latest criticism comes from former head coach Tony Dungy, one of the most respected voices around the sport. Dungy pointed out that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not draw a penalty flag for taking his helmet off following ...
thecomeback.com
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return
Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
Kirk Cousins on 8-pack: "I have always been absolutely strapped"
The Minnesota Vikings have some incredible vibes surrounding them this season. They are winning, players are having fun on the field and in the locker room, and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins is having a great time. It isn’t just him being loose and relaxed, his teammates are feeding off of...
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
Packers Star Furious With NFL Following Injury News
The Green Bay Packers have lost key defenders in back to back weeks. Last week, De'Vondre Campbell went down with an injury. This week, pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered what could be a season-ending injury. Monday morning, Campbell took to social media, as he's not happy with the NFL. "This...
iheart.com
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
Three crazy Patrick Mahomes stats from Chiefs’ win and a cool one for Travis Kelce
The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL mark and also tied a Peyton Manning record for leading comebacks.
Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled 'Stop it!' at Fields
Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. On Monday, he explained to the press why he yelled at Fields. "I just wanted him to stop scrambling," McDaniel...
Roundup: Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter; Aaron Rodgers Melts Down; Tom Brady Sets Game-Winning Drive Record
Gigi Hadid quit Twitter, Aaron Rodgers had a meltdown in loss to the Lions, Tom Brady set the NFL record for game-winning drives and more in the Roundup.
atozsports.com
How the Colts’ trash can become the Titans’ treasure
On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich had been fired. Perhaps even more shocking was the team’s decision to hire former Colts center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Reich departs Indianapolis with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons at the helm, which...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring
While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
