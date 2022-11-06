ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

jammin1057.com

5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe

In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas to host free turkey giveaway on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, the city of North Las Vegas announced it will host a free turkey giveaway on Saturday. According to a news release, the free turkey giveaway, held on Saturday, Nov. 12, will be open to all. The city says the giveaway will...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Animal Foundation to resume taking in dogs on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation announced on Wednesday that they will resume taking in found and owner-surrendered dogs on Thursday, Nov. 10. The shelter is now requiring an appointment before turning in any found pet. Friendly reminder, the Animal Foundation is closed to the public on Mondays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lee Canyon welcomes 9 more inches of snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lee Canyon has welcomed more fresh powder!. Lee Canyon announced on Wednesday that it had received 9 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. Lee Canyon said previously that for the month of November, the area is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, they note that activities are limited and weather dependent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jimmy Kimmel to receive Key to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jimmy Kimmel will receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the reopening of his comedy club. On Friday, Nov. 11, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will present Kimmel with the ceremonial Key. The presentation will be at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keith Urban announces new Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Keith Urban is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with a brand-new residency at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation announced Urban will headline 16 new dates at the Zappos Theater, starting in March next year. The new show comes after Urban...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon gets 9 inches of snowfall ahead of 'Pray for Snow' party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains outside Las Vegas is reporting 9 inches of snowfall from the stormy weather this week. A spokesperson shared the snow total Wednesday morning from the last 24 hours. The new powder comes just as Lee Canyon prepares to host...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrap up first-ever training camp weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have wrapped up their first-ever training camp weekend north of the border. Thirty-eight players with the professional lacrosse team trained in Toronto in advance of their inaugural season in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas will head to the Akwesasne Reservation near...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jewish Nevada hosts Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tivoli Village hosted its annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival on Sunday. The event showcased craft vendors, different kosher restaurants in the community, Jewish summer camp options for kids, and kid-friendly activities. Jewish Nevada, a group that takes care of and connects over 70,000 Jewish...
LAS VEGAS, NV

