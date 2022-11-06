Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested.
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Pedestrian hit, killed ID'd as 82-year-old woman, Oak Lawn police and Cook County officials say
A minivan hit the Chicago woman in Oak Lawn, officials said.
NBC Chicago
Man Confesses to Gruesome Killing After Dismembered Body Parts Found in Chicago; Police Still Searching for Some Remains
Gruesome details surrounding the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago man were revealed in court Tuesday as a 56-year-old man confessed to the murder of his longtime acquaintance. Austin resident Judson Taylor is being held without bail days after waiving his Miranda rights and vividly confessing to the killing and...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's Southwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Tuesday. Around 4:55 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The teen was struck in the left leg...
fox32chicago.com
Surge of armed robberies reported in Humboldt Park, East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Police issued an alert about a string of armed robberies in a handful of neighborhoods on Chicago's West and Northwest Sides. At least 15 armed robberies have been reported across East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park and Austin since late October, according to CPD. In one of the incidents,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Two teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police say two 17-year-old boys were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
USPIS offering $50,000 reward for suspect who robbed letter carrier at gunpoint on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big reward is being offered to catch a man who robbed a U.S. postal carrier in the West Lawn neighborhood last month.The pictures aren't very clear, but you may recognize his bicycle.The U.S. Postal Inspector says the man robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint just after 5 p.m. on October 19th near 59th and Kolin.They're offering A $50,000 reward for information leading to the man's arrest and conviction.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 teen boys shot in alley in Austin
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Police say the male victims were in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue, speaking to known offenders near a blue colored vehicle, when the offenders pulled out a hand gun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
Suspects wanted for robbing, pistol-whipping victims on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for four men in connection to multiple armed robberies on the West Side last month. During the incidents, the suspects use a stolen 2020 gray Kia Sportage. One man stays in the car while the other three get out and rob the victims, police say.
fox32chicago.com
4 armed robberies reported within 5 minutes of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are issuing a warning after four armed robberies occurred within five minutes of each other on the West Side Tuesday. According to police, in each incident, the offenders approached the victim and announced a robbery while armed with handguns. The offenders then took the victim's personal...
fox32chicago.com
Little Village residents call on Chicago police to solve more murders
CHICAGO - People living in the Little Village neighborhood are calling out the Chicago Police Department, saying too many crimes are going unsolved. At a news conference Wednesday, community members said the murders of their loved ones are still unsolved after more than 10 years. They also called for reform...
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with picking up gun dropped after River North shooting that killed 1, injured 3
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.
New video shows Chicago cops chasing, opening fire on gunman who shot off-duty officer
CHICAGO — Newly released video shows a Chicago police officer firing at an SUV with heavily tinted windows that was wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Irving Park in September. The officer and his partner had stopped the SUV near the 5000 block of West Lawrence...
Comments / 10