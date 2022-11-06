ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Nandi Bushell Return With Her First Drum Cover In Nearly Six Months

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Nandi Bushell 's back with her first cover in nearly six months, and as always, it's a good one. This time, the 12-year-old prodigy took on the drum part of Eminem's frenetic 2013 hit "Rap God."

Guess who’s back? My first new cover in almost 6 months! #rapgod by @eminem !" she wrote on Twitter. "Inspired by the awesome drummer @halcvlte - I am still working on my original songs. Coming soon! I can’t wait for you to hear them. Working on my speed and consistency."

Though this is her first cover in six months, Bushell has still shared her take on several songs this year including Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing," and Rush's "Tom Sawyer."

Watch her cover "Rap God" below.

Bushell hasn't had as much time for covers this year because she's been focusing on original music. In September, she announced her debut EP The Shadows and released its title track .

Unsurprisingly, the young star plays every instrument — piano, guitar, bass, drums, vocals — on the recording, but the song is much more than just a showcase of her skills. It's a personal track, written for her dad who was suffering from depression. "Early in 2022, my dad fell into a depression when his autoimmune disease worsened," she said upon the song's release. "I wanted to write a song to cheer him up. My dad would describe how he was feeling to me, and I would put what he said into lyrics to let him know that I would be there for him. The chorus is about me wanting the depression to let go of him."

She also wants to use this as an opportunity to show fans her writing skills. “I love performing covers and have so much fun making the cover videos, but I also want people to know how much I love writing music too,” she said.

She's also played two of her most special gigs to date: the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London .

Community Policy