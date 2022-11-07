Philadelphia police searching for gunmen who shot 9 people in Kensington

Nine people were rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say multiple shooters opened fire on the streets of Kensington.

Investigators said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought

Police said multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds, striking nine people.

"Officers were out in this area. In fact, they heard the gunshots when they occurred," said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford with the Philadelphia Police Department. "We have some brazen individuals in this city that don't care. They don't care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here."

Police said the victims are male and female and range in age from 23 to 40.

On Sunday, police said four victims were listed as critical condition and five others were listed as stable at an area hospital.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive.

"At this point in time it looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just began firing at the group of individuals that were there," said Stanford.

Philly police provide update on shooting outside Kensington bar on November 5, 2022.

Police are still searching for surveillance video that captured the gunfire.

Given the nature of this mass shooting, officers said everyone in that area should be worried.

"The fact that we have nine people shot, I think that's a public safety threat in itself and people have to be concerned about individuals shooting in this city," said Stanford.

Kensington and Allegheny is a busy intersection where people are frequently outdoors. Police said it may have been busier than normal too as Saturday night was warm and the Phillies were on the TV, drawing crowds out to the bars.

"You should be able to walk through the city streets and not have to worry about gunfire," said Stanford.

Chopper 6 overhead after shooting outside Kensington bar on November 5, 2022.

Police said the neighborhood experiences high crime rates, which residents know all too well.

"The city has to do something. This place needs to be changed completely because look where we're going," said Mohamed Soukoune of Kensington.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the district, is calling for more resources.

"If we have to work and ask our state police to come in and help us here. If we need more additional resources. How do we get more help in this area to clean it up?" said Squilla, who adds that it's time for action.

In response to the mass shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted, "I'm appalled and devastated by this despicable, brazen act of gun violence. My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.