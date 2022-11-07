ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police searching for gunmen who shot 9 people in Kensington

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdIjT_0j0yjFAp00

Nine people were rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police say multiple shooters opened fire on the streets of Kensington.

Investigators said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought

Police said multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds, striking nine people.

"Officers were out in this area. In fact, they heard the gunshots when they occurred," said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford with the Philadelphia Police Department. "We have some brazen individuals in this city that don't care. They don't care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don't care in terms of how many people are out here."

Police said the victims are male and female and range in age from 23 to 40.

On Sunday, police said four victims were listed as critical condition and five others were listed as stable at an area hospital.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive.

"At this point in time it looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just began firing at the group of individuals that were there," said Stanford.

Philly police provide update on shooting outside Kensington bar on November 5, 2022.

Police are still searching for surveillance video that captured the gunfire.

Given the nature of this mass shooting, officers said everyone in that area should be worried.

"The fact that we have nine people shot, I think that's a public safety threat in itself and people have to be concerned about individuals shooting in this city," said Stanford.

Kensington and Allegheny is a busy intersection where people are frequently outdoors. Police said it may have been busier than normal too as Saturday night was warm and the Phillies were on the TV, drawing crowds out to the bars.

"You should be able to walk through the city streets and not have to worry about gunfire," said Stanford.

Chopper 6 overhead after shooting outside Kensington bar on November 5, 2022.

Police said the neighborhood experiences high crime rates, which residents know all too well.

"The city has to do something. This place needs to be changed completely because look where we're going," said Mohamed Soukoune of Kensington.

Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the district, is calling for more resources.

"If we have to work and ask our state police to come in and help us here. If we need more additional resources. How do we get more help in this area to clean it up?" said Squilla, who adds that it's time for action.

In response to the mass shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted, "I'm appalled and devastated by this despicable, brazen act of gun violence. My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 3

Edward Wiggins
3d ago

a new block buster horror movie should absolutely be Named as the streets of the "city of brotherly love "🤔

Reply
5
dalia R
2d ago

The problem is child trafficking, they need to stop the trafficking. It’s become a third world country with all the sadness of child trafficking of all ages.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab Philly Man In NJ Motel Strangling, Stabbing: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a South Jersey motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his home on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m. The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away. CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital

County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Theft Of 24 Catalytic Converters Caught On Camera In Philly

Nobody likes a thief. Especially the victim, who got their things stolen . Being a thief is nothing to be proud of. It’s not something that you can brag to family about, that you stole 24 catalytic converters. Still, the lure of fast money has enticed this gang of thieves to steal 24 catalytic converters from the Giant Direct warehouse on Island Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy