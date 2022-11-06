ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Michigan Football aiming to flip in-state recruit in 2023 class

Michigan football handed out an interesting new offer earlier this week to three-star running back Darius Taylor who is committed to Minnesota. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan football. So far, it hasn’t quite looked like you would think a recruiting class would after a playoff berth and a Big Ten title.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023

On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed

In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety

ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan

The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
LINCOLN, NE
detroitsportsnation.com

College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up

We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy