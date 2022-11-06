Read full article on original website
Michigan Football aiming to flip in-state recruit in 2023 class
Michigan football handed out an interesting new offer earlier this week to three-star running back Darius Taylor who is committed to Minnesota. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan football. So far, it hasn’t quite looked like you would think a recruiting class would after a playoff berth and a Big Ten title.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard's Wolverines are built for speed
In terms of establishing an immediate identity, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard must have taken a page from the playbook of football coach Jim Harbaugh. Like Harbaugh’s on-field product, Howard’s on-court product showed off its speed on the first day of the season. As expected, the No. 22-ranked...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State
Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
Michigan Football vs. Nebraska, U-M Offense, Jim Harbaugh Praises Blake Corum, Others
Michigan is 9-0 and will very likely be 10-0 after this weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Barrett breaks down pair of interceptions vs. Rutgers: 'The feeling was amazing'
Michael Barrett got two impressive interceptions in the game In Michigan’s 52-17 domination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Barrett explains what happened in both plays. On the first one, Barrett was glad to make a play when his team needed it the most. “The feeling was amazing,” said Barrett....
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball players post big numbers in debuts for new schools
In his first game at Arizona State, Frankie Collins scored more points than he ever did in his lone season at Michigan. The sophomore point guard led all scorers with 21 points in a 62-59 win over visiting Tarleton State on Monday, the first day of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Nebraska at Michigan
The Cornhuskers have an uphill climb as they face Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines have laid waste to every opponent this season, winning over Rutgers on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. Nebraska will face a Michigan team that is strong on both sides of the ball, including a strong defense. The Michigan run game is bolstered by RB Blake Corum, who is a top Heisman contender and has amassed over 1,100 yards this season.
Michigan Recruiting Gaining Traction for the Future
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on the state of Michigan recruiting, focusing on their key targets in building for the future.
detroitsportsnation.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up
We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Coming off 5th-straight Sweet 16, Michigan basketball starts this season with a whole new look
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The NCAA Tournament hasn’t had a Sweet 16 without Michigan basketball in it since Barack Obama was filling out brackets at the White House, and that streak is now in the hands of a whole new group of Wolverines. A surprising run to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Will Johnson says he's 'living the dream' with key role for Michigan defense as a freshman
Will Johnson, a freshman starting cornerback, and the Michigan Wolverines are having a great season in the B1G. During this week’s press conference, Johnson was asked about his situation and he made it clear how he feels about playing for his dream school. “It’s a blessing, I just thank...
Freshman Jaxon Kohler draws praise from Tom Izzo following Spartans' season-opener
The Spartans will rely on the youngster to provide depth to their frontcourt in 2022-23...
Five Takeaways: Michigan State cruises to season-opening win over Northern Arizona
The Spartans open the 2022-23 men's basketball season with a home victory!
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why he put Michigan over Ohio State in Week 11's top 10 rankings
Joel Klatt may have angered some Ohio State fans this week after putting the Buckeyes underneath Michigan in his latest top 10 rankings. He explained why he decided to go that way on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. What it came down to for Michigan was potential. Klatt stated...
