saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State honoring pair of former Spartans with uniform patch during 2022-23 season
Michigan State basketball will open up its first game of the 2022-23 season by hosting Northern Arizona Monday night. The Spartans will be sporting a new patch all season to honor late MSU standouts Stan Washington and Adreian Payne. The patch will feature No. 5 and No. 24 on either side of the Sparty logo, the jersey number of the former stars.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11
Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Please stay on until the Sean Clifford ride has come to a complete stop
Don’t be ridiculous. You can’t get off now. The ride operator insists that’s dangerous. Barely moving and essentially back where you started, you’re ready to hop off and move on to the shiny new attraction right over there. But this darn restraining bar seems to be stuck.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
saturdaytradition.com
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
saturdaytradition.com
Keagan Johnson still eyeing potential return in 2022, per Iowa assistant Kelton Copeland
Keagan Johnson has had a tough season. The wide receiver hasn’t played much for an Iowa team that could use consistent offense this year. According to Iowa WR coach Kelton Copeland, Johnson is still trying to return to games for the Hawkeyes this season. Copeland revealed Johnson was on the field practicing Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard downplays B1G West odds, says Wisconsin has 'a chance to cause pressure' in November
Jim Leonhard is getting his team ready for the final November stretch after starting the month with a win. The Wisconsin Badgers had a dominant performance against the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, 23-10. So far, Leonhard is confident for the rest of the season and took to his Monday afternoon...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters explains how he knew Kerby Joseph could do well in the NFL
Ryan Walters talked about what he saw in former Illinois DB Kerby Joseph. Joseph now plays for the Detroit Lions in the NFL after getting coached by Walters for one season. Walters knew that Joseph was going to be special after seeing him throughout various points last season. One moment that stood out was in the Virginia game where Joseph had his first career interception.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday morning: Opposing fates may await Big Ten's interim coaches
An argument can be made that Wisconsin is the Big Ten West team you least want to run into at the moment. Unless it’s Iowa. We’ll know the answer for certain next week after the Badgers visit the Hawkeyes on Saturday. But the greater point here is that...
saturdaytradition.com
Attorney representing MSU player releases statement on tunnel incident, disputes initiation of altercation
Dave Diamond, the attorney representing Michigan State players, has released a statement concerning the altercation that happened in Ann Arbor. He would assert that in fact, it was a Michigan player who started the confrontation and would go on to provide context for his client’s case. “Newly retained counsel...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph cites need for change to offensive gameplan following latest blown lead for Nebraska
Mickey Joseph didn’t shy away from talking about how changes need to be made to Nebraska’s offense. Nebraska did not run the ball as much as it should have in the second half against Minnesota. Joseph stated that the Huskers offense needs to slow down and focus more...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Top 10 players on the 'please come back' list
Penn State’s outlook for 2023 brightened considerably a few days ago when Hunter Nourzad announced he’ll return for another season. Yes, Nittany Lions fans, it is worth getting giddy over the Cornell transfer’s decision to cash in his bonus season. And if the 6-3, 312-pound offensive lineman, a quasi-starter in his first year in Happy Valley, starts a trend, all the better.
saturdaytradition.com
Juice Scruggs has high praise for 2 fellow Penn State offensive linemen
Juice Scruggs has been a reliable member of the Penn State offensive line this season. He spoke at the team’s press conference on Wednesday. Scruggs has played in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2022. He had a lot of praise for Hunter Nourzad and Olu Fashanu. Nourzad...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
