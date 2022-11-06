ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State honoring pair of former Spartans with uniform patch during 2022-23 season

Michigan State basketball will open up its first game of the 2022-23 season by hosting Northern Arizona Monday night. The Spartans will be sporting a new patch all season to honor late MSU standouts Stan Washington and Adreian Payne. The patch will feature No. 5 and No. 24 on either side of the Sparty logo, the jersey number of the former stars.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker comments on suspended MSU players entering Week 11

Mel Tucker had a brief update to offer about the group of suspended Michigan State players. It’s been about 9 days since the violent tunnel interaction occurred following the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 29. Michigan State is still reeling with eight suspended players that were involved in the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State

There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Walters explains how he knew Kerby Joseph could do well in the NFL

Ryan Walters talked about what he saw in former Illinois DB Kerby Joseph. Joseph now plays for the Detroit Lions in the NFL after getting coached by Walters for one season. Walters knew that Joseph was going to be special after seeing him throughout various points last season. One moment that stood out was in the Virginia game where Joseph had his first career interception.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Top 10 players on the 'please come back' list

Penn State’s outlook for 2023 brightened considerably a few days ago when Hunter Nourzad announced he’ll return for another season. Yes, Nittany Lions fans, it is worth getting giddy over the Cornell transfer’s decision to cash in his bonus season. And if the 6-3, 312-pound offensive lineman, a quasi-starter in his first year in Happy Valley, starts a trend, all the better.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Juice Scruggs has high praise for 2 fellow Penn State offensive linemen

Juice Scruggs has been a reliable member of the Penn State offensive line this season. He spoke at the team’s press conference on Wednesday. Scruggs has played in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2022. He had a lot of praise for Hunter Nourzad and Olu Fashanu. Nourzad...
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa

Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
IOWA CITY, IA

