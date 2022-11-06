Read full article on original website
Related
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.
FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
Lee's Summit man drowned in Niangua River on Monday morning
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Dennis W. Steckline, 75 drowned at the Barclay Spring Access.
KYTV
WINTER PREPAREDNESS: Here’s what your vehicle needs before snow and ice hit the roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The first snowfall is up in the air for the Ozarks this year, which experts say is the best time to bring your car in for an inspection. Tim Fess of Rick’s Automotive stressed the importance of getting various functions tested and functional before winter weather inevitably visits the Ozarks.
KYTV
Two more days of heat
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for. United State Postal Service warns against using blue boxes during the holidays. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine.
KYTV
Circumstances surrounding Dallas County drowning under investigation
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning early Monday morning in Dallas County, Mo. An online report shows the body of Dennis Steckline, 75, from Lee’s Summit, was located in the Barclay Spring access of the Niangua River around 8:45 am. Because...
KYTV
Motorcyclist dies in crash north of Springfield
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Springfield motorcyclist. Bryon K. Rochau, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. Investigators say Rochau lost control, passing several vehicles. He traveled off the roadway and crashed. He later died at a hospital. To...
KYTV
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
KYTV
Walnut Grove man to serve 22 years for Fourth of July fatal shooting in 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walnut Grove man will serve 22 years in prison for the shooting death of Cory Estey on the Fourth of July last year. Court documents say 21-year-old Lakota Tucker was sentenced to 17 years for second-degree murder, 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon, and five years for armed criminal action.
Lebanon motorcyclist ejected, killed
LEBANON, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Dallas County crash yesterday, Nov. 6. Richard L. Blackburn, 64, of Lebanon was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson on Missouri State Highway 64 about 10 miles northeast of Buffalo. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash involving his motorcycle at […]
KYTV
Voters in Springfield say “No” to new development in Galloway Village
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - By an overwhelming 70-to-30 percent margin, voters in Springfield turned down an attempt to rezone an area in Galloway Village just across the street from Sequiota Park. The development would have included restaurants, boutiques, offices, and apartments. The density and size of the development are what neighbors argued against.
KYTV
VIEWER PICTURES: Check out snapshots of the 2022 deer harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewers are sharing their snapshots of the deer harvest for 2022. See a gallery of pictures and upload yours below!
KYTV
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
fourstateshomepage.com
Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide
GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
fourstateshomepage.com
New buildings under construction in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — While some buildings on Main Street in Joplin are under renovation, a new one is under construction. After a couple of years of delays brought on by the pandemic, the first of two buildings in the 900 block of Main is under construction. While the original...
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. voter turnout stays steady throughout Tuesday
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Voters across the country are casting their ballots in the midterm election. Voters will decide in Missouri and Arkansas. So far, voter turnout is steady across the Ozarks. Election officials at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister say there have been over 500 ballots cast already,...
Comments / 0