The Toll Bridge
The Cheshire Toll Bridge is the iron bridge that connects Springfield and Charlestown. In 1804, the Cheshire Bridge Corporation was granted a charter to build a bridge at this location. This wooden bridge was completed in 1806. A second covered bridge was built in 1831–1833. The turnpike that began...
Ludlow Selectboard hesitantly approves rental registry
LUDLOW, Vt. – Amongst ambivalence and hesitation, the Ludlow Selectboard decided at their Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 meeting, to approve the development of rental registry within the Town of Ludlow, which will be created in conjunction with the company Granicus. The meeting was marked by instances of citizens, town...
BRGNS Holiday Gift Program
LUDLOW, Vt. – The holiday season is close at hand as many folks look forward to planning time with family, friends, and celebrations. But not all of our neighbors are so lucky, and many do struggle to keep adequate food on the table and heat in the house this winter.
In Springfield, a Mom Fights to Send Her Son With Disabilities Back to School
Every day, when 10-year-old Maurice wakes up, his mother, Lauren, sings him the 1960s pop song “Good Morning Starshine.” She asks him if he slept well, hugs and kisses him, and gives him his morning medicine. Every night, before Maurice goes to bed, Lauren tells him how strong,...
Springfield Library offers “Computers Made Simple” workshops
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has scheduled three additional classes in its “Computers Made Simple” series. The classes are designed to help community members better understand how to use computers and other digital devices. “Video Conferencing Tips and Tricks” will be held on Thursday, Nov....
Local teachers participate in nature-based learning workshop
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Several local teachers from the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU) recently participated in a weeklong nature workshop hosted by Antioch University New England’s early childhood education program. The new program – Inside-Outside Nature-Based Education – is designed to assist young students in rebounding from some...
2 Bedroom house for rent furnished for 3 months this winter
We will be away this year, leaving our house available to be rented. The dates would be approximately from Thanksgiving until the second week in March. The house is fully furnished and is located about 2 miles from the village of Putney, near the Greenwood School. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and lots of great light for the wintertime.
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Dorset, Vermont
Dorset is a charming small town in southern Vermont, about 15 miles north of Arlington. Known for its quaint neighborhoods, rich history, and stunning mountains, Dorset is a welcoming place for all. Whether you see the leaves change in early fall or explore the hiking and biking trails in the...
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon.
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
‘Terrified’: Vermont woman attacked by bear saved by flashlight
WINHALL, Vt. — A Vermont woman was attacked by a bear after her dog chased a cub up a tree, angering the protective mother. Sarah Dietl, 43, of Winhall, needed 15 staples in her scalp and suffered from “a mangled” hand, cuts on her face and a gash in her side, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
STUDENT INJURED AFTER FALL IN CARLE
A student suffered injuries after an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, the college confirmed Sunday. Jen Ferrell, associate vice president for student engagement, wrote in a campus-wide email that the student was injured early Sunday morning. “The college appreciates the rapid and highly skilled response from the on-campus...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
