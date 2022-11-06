ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

vermontjournal.com

The Toll Bridge

The Cheshire Toll Bridge is the iron bridge that connects Springfield and Charlestown. In 1804, the Cheshire Bridge Corporation was granted a charter to build a bridge at this location. This wooden bridge was completed in 1806. A second covered bridge was built in 1831–1833. The turnpike that began...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow Selectboard hesitantly approves rental registry

LUDLOW, Vt. – Amongst ambivalence and hesitation, the Ludlow Selectboard decided at their Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 meeting, to approve the development of rental registry within the Town of Ludlow, which will be created in conjunction with the company Granicus. The meeting was marked by instances of citizens, town...
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

BRGNS Holiday Gift Program

LUDLOW, Vt. – The holiday season is close at hand as many folks look forward to planning time with family, friends, and celebrations. But not all of our neighbors are so lucky, and many do struggle to keep adequate food on the table and heat in the house this winter.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Library offers “Computers Made Simple” workshops

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has scheduled three additional classes in its “Computers Made Simple” series. The classes are designed to help community members better understand how to use computers and other digital devices. “Video Conferencing Tips and Tricks” will be held on Thursday, Nov....
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Local teachers participate in nature-based learning workshop

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Several local teachers from the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU) recently participated in a weeklong nature workshop hosted by Antioch University New England’s early childhood education program. The new program – Inside-Outside Nature-Based Education – is designed to assist young students in rebounding from some...
iputney.com

2 Bedroom house for rent furnished for 3 months this winter

We will be away this year, leaving our house available to be rented. The dates would be approximately from Thanksgiving until the second week in March. The house is fully furnished and is located about 2 miles from the village of Putney, near the Greenwood School. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and lots of great light for the wintertime.
PUTNEY, VT
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Dorset, Vermont

Dorset is a charming small town in southern Vermont, about 15 miles north of Arlington. Known for its quaint neighborhoods, rich history, and stunning mountains, Dorset is a welcoming place for all. Whether you see the leaves change in early fall or explore the hiking and biking trails in the...
DORSET, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
RUTLAND, VT
kscequinox.com

STUDENT INJURED AFTER FALL IN CARLE

A student suffered injuries after an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, the college confirmed Sunday. Jen Ferrell, associate vice president for student engagement, wrote in a campus-wide email that the student was injured early Sunday morning. “The college appreciates the rapid and highly skilled response from the on-campus...
KEENE, NH
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH

