High school soccer state playoffs: First-round pairings for all classifications
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released brackets for the high school soccer state playoffs Sunday afternoon.
Here are the first-round pairings for the 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 2B/1B classifications in girls soccer and the 2B/1B classification in boys soccer, which were seeded by committee.
CLASS 4A
No. 11 Lewis and Clark vs. No. 6 West Valley of Yakima
No. 14 Rogers of Puyallup vs. No. 3 Kamiakin
No. 10 Olympia vs. No. 7 Issaquah
No. 15 Eastlake vs. No. 2 Camas
No. 12 Woodinville vs. No. 5 Sumner
No. 13 Wenatchee vs. No. 4 Gonzaga Prep
No. 9 Tahoma vs. No. 8 Curtis
No. 16 Kentwood vs. No. 1 Skyline
CLASS 3A
No. 11 Seattle Prep vs. No. 6 Gig Harbor
No. 19 Auburn Mountainview vs. No. 14 Mountlake Terrace
Winner of Auburn Mountainview-Mountlake Terrace vs. No. 3 Lakeside of Seattle
No. 10 Mead vs. No. 7 Roosevelt
No. 18 Snohomish vs. No. 15 Lakes
Winner of Snohomish-Lakes vs. No. 2 Auburn Riverside
No. 12 Bonney Lake vs. No. 5 Peninsula
No. 20 Monroe vs. No. 13 Lake Washington
Winner of Monroe-Lake Washington vs. No. 4 Shorecrest
No. 9 Shorewood vs. No. 8 Ridgeline
No. 17 Bishop Blanchet vs. No. 16 Mountain View
Winner of Bishop Blanchet-Mountain View vs. No. 1 Bellevue
CLASS 2A
No. 11 Bellingham vs. No. 6 Columbia River
No. 14 Selah vs. No. 3 West Valley of Spokane
No. 10 White River vs. No. 7 Lynden
No. 15 Sammamish vs. No. 2 Tumwater
No. 12 Ridgefield vs. No. 5 East Valley of Yakima
No. 13 North Kitsap vs. No. 4 Sehome
No. 9 Enumclaw vs. No. 8 R.A. Long
No. 16 Hockinson vs. No. 1 Fife
CLASS 1A
No. 11 Elma vs. No. 6 Overlake
No. 14 Vashon Island vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian
No. 10 Bear Creek vs. No. 7 Deer Park
No. 15 Kiona-Benton vs. No. 2 Seattle Academy
No. 12 Seton Catholic vs. No. 5 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
No. 13 La Salle vs. No. 4 Montesano
No. 9 Freeman vs. No. 8 Cedar Park Christian
No. 16 Connell vs. No. 1 Klahowya
CLASS 2B/1B GIRLS
No. 11 Davenport vs. No. 6 Cle Elum-Roslyn
Winner of Davenport-Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. No. 3 Okanogan
No. 10 Onalaska vs. No. 7 Highland
Winner of Onalaska-Highland vs. No. 2 Mount Vernon Christian
No. 12 Tonasket vs. No. 5 Adna
Winner of Tonasket-Adna vs. No. 4 Saint George’s
No. 9 Crosspoint vs. No. 8 Northwest Christian of Colbert
Winner of Crosspoint-Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. No. 1 Kalama
CLASS 2B/1B BOYS
No. 6 Evergreen Lutheran vs. No. 3 Orcas Island
No. 7 Mount Vernon Christian vs. No. 2 Upper Columbia Academy
No. 5 Auburn Adventist vs. No. 4 Saint George’s
No. 8 Puget Sound Adventist vs. No. 1 Friday Harbor
Comments / 0