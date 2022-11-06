ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

High school soccer state playoffs: First-round pairings for all classifications

By Jon Manley, Lauren Smith
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMDWY_0j0yi6QA00

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released brackets for the high school soccer state playoffs Sunday afternoon.

Here are the first-round pairings for the 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 2B/1B classifications in girls soccer and the 2B/1B classification in boys soccer, which were seeded by committee.

CLASS 4A

Full bracket

No. 11 Lewis and Clark vs. No. 6 West Valley of Yakima

No. 14 Rogers of Puyallup vs. No. 3 Kamiakin

No. 10 Olympia vs. No. 7 Issaquah

No. 15 Eastlake vs. No. 2 Camas

No. 12 Woodinville vs. No. 5 Sumner

No. 13 Wenatchee vs. No. 4 Gonzaga Prep

No. 9 Tahoma vs. No. 8 Curtis

No. 16 Kentwood vs. No. 1 Skyline

CLASS 3A

Full bracket

No. 11 Seattle Prep vs. No. 6 Gig Harbor

No. 19 Auburn Mountainview vs. No. 14 Mountlake Terrace

Winner of Auburn Mountainview-Mountlake Terrace vs. No. 3 Lakeside of Seattle

No. 10 Mead vs. No. 7 Roosevelt

No. 18 Snohomish vs. No. 15 Lakes

Winner of Snohomish-Lakes vs. No. 2 Auburn Riverside

No. 12 Bonney Lake vs. No. 5 Peninsula

No. 20 Monroe vs. No. 13 Lake Washington

Winner of Monroe-Lake Washington vs. No. 4 Shorecrest

No. 9 Shorewood vs. No. 8 Ridgeline

No. 17 Bishop Blanchet vs. No. 16 Mountain View

Winner of Bishop Blanchet-Mountain View vs. No. 1 Bellevue

CLASS 2A

Full bracket

No. 11 Bellingham vs. No. 6 Columbia River

No. 14 Selah vs. No. 3 West Valley of Spokane

No. 10 White River vs. No. 7 Lynden

No. 15 Sammamish vs. No. 2 Tumwater

No. 12 Ridgefield vs. No. 5 East Valley of Yakima

No. 13 North Kitsap vs. No. 4 Sehome

No. 9 Enumclaw vs. No. 8 R.A. Long

No. 16 Hockinson vs. No. 1 Fife

CLASS 1A

Full bracket

No. 11 Elma vs. No. 6 Overlake

No. 14 Vashon Island vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian

No. 10 Bear Creek vs. No. 7 Deer Park

No. 15 Kiona-Benton vs. No. 2 Seattle Academy

No. 12 Seton Catholic vs. No. 5 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

No. 13 La Salle vs. No. 4 Montesano

No. 9 Freeman vs. No. 8 Cedar Park Christian

No. 16 Connell vs. No. 1 Klahowya

CLASS 2B/1B GIRLS

Full bracket

No. 11 Davenport vs. No. 6 Cle Elum-Roslyn

Winner of Davenport-Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. No. 3 Okanogan

No. 10 Onalaska vs. No. 7 Highland

Winner of Onalaska-Highland vs. No. 2 Mount Vernon Christian

No. 12 Tonasket vs. No. 5 Adna

Winner of Tonasket-Adna vs. No. 4 Saint George’s

No. 9 Crosspoint vs. No. 8 Northwest Christian of Colbert

Winner of Crosspoint-Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. No. 1 Kalama

CLASS 2B/1B BOYS

Full bracket

No. 6 Evergreen Lutheran vs. No. 3 Orcas Island

No. 7 Mount Vernon Christian vs. No. 2 Upper Columbia Academy

No. 5 Auburn Adventist vs. No. 4 Saint George’s

No. 8 Puget Sound Adventist vs. No. 1 Friday Harbor

Comments / 0

Related
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Early Puget Sound snow sees rush to buy winter tires

With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s this week, forecasters say western Washington low-lands could see their first “measurable” accumulation of snow, and that is prompting a flurry of activity to purchase winter tires. Cole McIntosh, a manager at Les Schwab in Edmonds, only expects it to...
EDMONDS, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
303
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy