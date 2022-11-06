Patriots vs. Colts thumbs up, thumbs down: Matt Judon leads dominant defensive effort

A win is a win and the Patriots indeed got a 26-3 win over the Colts Sunday afternoon at an unseasonably warm Gillette Stadium.

A far cry from the days of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning in the formerly exciting rivalry, both offenses struggled throughout most of the first half. New England led 13-0 at halftime thanks largely to its special teams – a blocked punt, a long punt return and a pair of field goals.

Bill Belichick’s team more than took care of its business on defense against Sam Ehlinger in the second-year QB’s second-career start, dominating pretty much everything Indy tried to do.

The win improves the Patriots to 5-4 on the season heading into its Week 10 bye.

Before the time off and self-scouting of the bye week, here are the highs and lows from an ugly win over the Colts.

Thumbs up

Matthew Judon – From the first defensive snap of the game, a sack of Ehlinger for a 3-yard loss, Judon was dominant once again. He actually had a second sack on the opening drive wiped out by a penalty, but still had two of New England’s five sacks by halftime with three QB hits. Whether it was straight edge rushes or working inside games with his defensive line teammates, Judon was a regular in the Colts’ backfield all afternoon, finishing with three sacks and six total tackles. Judon also put forth plenty of celebratory energy much to the joy of the home crowd.

Nick Folk – Another week another perfect effort from New England’s veteran kicker. Folk opened the game’s scoring with a 49-yard boot in the second quarter. He extended the early lead with a 43-yarder a few minutes later. Folk tacked on another from 43 yards in the third quarter and his fourth of the day from 28-yards in the fourth quarter.

Marcus Jones – In a game that saw the home team very much reliant on the kicking game early, the rookie punt returner had another field-shortening big play. Jones’ 23-yard return in the second quarter gave the Patriots possession at the Colts’ 43, leading to the Folk 43-yard field goal.

Jonathan Jones/Brenden Schooler – With the game scuffling along for both offenses, Jones snuck in from his right vice job on punt return to block Matt Haack’s punt in the second quarter. The core special teams rookie Schooler scooped up the loose ball at the Colts 8 before stumbling down at the 2. The big play set up a Rhamondre Stevenson short touchdown reception. For good measure Jones added a big play on defense to close the door on the game, a 16-yard pick-6 touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Defense – The entire defense deserves kudos for the job done against Ehlinger and the Colts offense. The Indy “attack” couldn’t run, couldn’t throw and couldn’t stay on the field on third down. From front to back the Patriots defense did everything it needed to do, admittedly against an impotent offense. The Colts never converted a third down (0-for-14), had seven three-and-outs and Ehlinger was sacked nine times while not passing 100 yards of total offense until very late in the fourth quarter.

Thumbs down

Matt Patricia – By extension, Bill Belichick is in this spot for putting Patricia in the offensive play-caller role. The reality is the Patriots offense continues to be predictable and unproductive. Mac Jones is under too much pressure and is too uncomfortable in the pocket. Nine weeks into the regular season is too late in the year for the new New England offense too look this incapable. But here we are and Patricia – the former defensive coordinator put in a really bad spot by his boss – is in the middle of all the middling, boring mediocrity.

Cole Strange – For the second straight week, New England’s first-round pick was benched in favor of Isaiah Wynn. Strange gave up a pressure and had a penalty on the first couple drives before giving way to Wynn. Whether it’s a case of getting worn down or struggling with impressive defensive line talents like Quinnen Williams and DeForest Buckner in recent weeks, Strange’s rookie season has taken a significant turn for the worse.

Offensive line – Between health and performance, the New England line is kind of a mess right now. Marcus Cannon is on IR. Yodny Cajuste took over at right tackle. Strange was benched for Wynn. David Andrews missed another game due to a concussion. There were too many rushers getting pressure on Jones (sacked 4) and too much penetration on run plays. The line needs to get healthy and get better during the bye week if the New England offense is going to get any momentum going over the second half of the season.

