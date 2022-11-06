Read full article on original website
Related
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bills are a 6-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
The Vikings ‘Magic Number’ Is Insanely Low
Another week, another Minnesota Vikings win and loss by the Green Bay Packers. That’s become the norm for the last month and a half. Accordingly, the Vikings 2022 ‘magic number’ has hit a historic threshold, as Minnesota’s new target is five. What is a magic number?...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Steelers Defense Will Look Much Different After Bye Week
Changes are coming, and it's more than adding T.J. Watt to the mix.
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
thecomeback.com
New York Jets address wild “conspiracy theory”
The New York Jets notched a massive victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the division-leading Buffalo Bills led by star quarterback Josh Allen. But even though the team got the win, the Jets faced some very odd adversity that had at least one player joking that it was a “conspiracy theory.”
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Running in Justin Fields of Gold
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bengals, Jets, Patriots, and Ravens on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks.
Price Rankings for NFL Tickets, Parking, Hot Dogs, Beer
You might expect the cost of attending an NFL football game to be cheapest in cities with the weakest teams, as the teams would need to keep prices down to attract fans. You also might think that teams in smaller cities would charge less, just because prices overall are lower in these cities.
atozsports.com
Mike Vrabel has perfect response to huge blown call
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is not afraid to let an NFL official know what he thinks. That was made evident last month, when Vrabel “replied all” when sending an email to league officials holding the referees accountable for lacking consistency. After another big call cost the...
Seahawks-Bucs clash in Munich had truly absurd demand for tickets
The NFL International Series is set to break new ground in Munich, Germany this weekend, as fans flock to watch Seahawks take on the Buccaneers. The NFL International Series is in its 15th season. Over that run, they’ve held games in London, United Kingdom. Five seasons ago, the series started to include games in Mexico. And for the first time, the NFL will host a game in Munich, Germany this Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9
The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
Justin Tucker is Instagram Live gold, trolls Saints on flight home
Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker completely trolled the New Orleans Saints in the funniest way on his flight home. Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker proved once again to be more than just a talented NFL player. He had the most hilarious comment about the New Orleans Saints on an Instagram Live video from Marlon Humphrey. Tucker told Humphrey, “You’re going to have me saying something silly like, ‘Racks on racks, smoking on that Saints pack.'”
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0