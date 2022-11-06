EPHRATA, Wash. — A man was taken into custody in Ephrata Monday night after allegedly pulling a knife on police and barricading himself inside an RV. The incident started at around 8 PM in the Walmart parking lot at 1399 Nat Washington Way. Officials said no officers were hurt when the man pulled the knife, and the Tactical Response Team was called to the scene to help get the man out.

