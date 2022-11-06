Read full article on original website
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Jimbo Fisher Loses Commitment From Five-Star Recruit Following Ugly Loss To Florida
Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Texas A&M football program. The Aggies lost to Florida 41-24 on Saturday. The fifth straight defeat for Jimbo Fisher's program drops it to 3-6 on the season. Despite the team's struggles on the field this year, the one glimmer of hope had been ...
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Jon Gruden Reportedly Has Interest In College Football Job Opening
It's that time of year again in college football. "Grumors" are back. In what seems to be an annual tradition, a report has emerged that former NFL coach Jon Gruden could be interested in taking a college head coaching job. This time, the program is South Florida. Radio host JP Peterson tweeted ...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
The latest on Clemson's quarterback situation
Is D.J. Uiagalelei still Clemson’s starting quarterback? And will Cade Klubnik get more game reps whether or not they include the beginning of the game? Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed both a day (...)
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Commentary: Welcome Jeff Scott back with open arms
Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football. One decision should be an easy one. Jeff (...)
Nation's No. 1-ranked linebacker decommits from Texas A&M; USC is in the hunt
If you regularly read Trojans Wire, first of all: Thank you. Second, if you read our site regularly, you would know that we mentioned the distinct possibility that Lincoln Riley and USC can fatten up on a likely parade of Texas A&M transfers. Texas A&M lost to Florida this past...
Jon Gruden rumors surface for 1 college job
Jon Gruden does not seem like he will be making a return to coaching in the near future, but another round of rumors surfaced this week linking him to a specific college job. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott this week after he led the team to a 4-26 record over three seasons. Zac Blobner, co-host of the “The Jay and Z Show” on 95.3 WDAE in Tampa, said Monday that he was told Gruden is USF’s first choice for their head coaching vacancy.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to Bill O’Brien’s play-calling
After Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU, questions abound about the future of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Alabama fans were furious with both, but especially O’Brien, with many calling into question the play-calling in both the Tennessee and LSU losses. In...
Updated AP Poll after Crimson Tide suffers major loss to LSU
The updated Week 10 AP Poll has been released, and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers both drop out of the top six after shocking losses that likely eliminate both teams from the college football playoffs. The Crimson Tide suffered their second loss of the year after coming up...
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky
On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
Coming off loss, USC eyes rebound vs. Alabama State
Coming off a sluggish season-opening setback, USC looks to regroup at home Thursday in Los Angeles when it hosts Alabama
