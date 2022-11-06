ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns lose forward Cam Johnson indefinitely after torn meniscus

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Phoenix Suns will be without forward Cam Johnson for the foreseeable future.

The Suns announced on Sunday that Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The Suns didn’t provide a timetable for his return, either, only saying that Johnson would be “out until further notice.”

Johnson sustained his injury in the first quarter of the Suns’ 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday while running down the court. Johnson appeared to try and plant his leg behind him in order to turn the other way, but he landed awkwardly and immediately started hopping in pain.

He then limped off the court very slowly before walking back to the locker room. Johnson did not return to the game.

Johnson has averaged a career-high 13 points and 3.4 rebounds so far this season. He dropped 29 points and shot 7-of-11 from the 3-point line in Tuesday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, too.

The 26-year-old, who was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in 2019, is in the final year of his rookie deal after he failed to reach a long-term extension with the Suns before the season started.

The Suns hold a 7-2 record heading into Monday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

