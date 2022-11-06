“He was the worst teammate in the history of basketball” — When Tim Duncan got mocked by his former teammate on live TV

Former Spurs forward Malik Rose once poked fun at Tim Duncan during a blowout game to keep the fans watching at home entertained.

Tim Duncan © Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

If you think being an announcer in the NBA is easy, think again. Some may not know, but it's hard to keep the fans watching at home interested and tuned in even when one of the teams is playing awfully, especially if that team is the home team. That was the case with former San Antonio Spurs bruiser Malik Rose when he was hired as an announcer for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.

Malik destroys Timmy

For those who don't remember anymore, the Sixers were terrible in the 2013-14 season, the season before Joel Embiid arrived. Philly was often on a losing spree the entire year, finishing the season with a 19-63 record. So, when the Sixers faced the Spurs in a regular-season March game, the inevitable happened.

Rose was one of the announcers on the commentary table that night. Having played for the Spurs in the past, Rose developed quite a friendship with Tim Duncan . So, when the Spurs began mauling the Sixers into a lopsided game, Rose figured hitting out on Duncan on live TV was a brilliant idea to cheer up bored and disappointed fans watching at home.

"He was the worst teammate in the history of basketball... any sport!" Rose said of Duncan via NBC Sports . "He shot 7-10 from the floor [in the first half], but... Here's an offensive foul, three seconds in the paint there, a little weak pump fake…Lousy move after lousy move. That's the only reason he can be so dominant, the referee lets him get away with everything…I don't want to talk about this anymore. He's terrible."

It was a joke, but why?

Of course, Rose was just fooling around, as Duncan has never been the type of player who deserved to be the subject of such brutal mockery, let alone from a former teammate. But as it turned out, the prank wasn't just a bold idea from Rose.

It was later revealed that Duncan was the first to pull a prank on his former teammate that night by "crumbling up Malik's halftime notes right before he was about to go on air." On the other hand, Rose just wanted to even it out and came up with a brilliant plan while he was at the commentary table.

The epic moment between Rose and Duncan only goes to show that behind Timmy's silent and peaceful persona lies a naughty and playful grown man who loves to prank his friends every time he sees the right opportunity.