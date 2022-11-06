ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come

Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?

The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season

We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s the perfect time to check in on the Defensive Rookie of the Year future odds at SI Sportsbook. There is still half the season ahead, so there’s plenty of time for things to change. If you’re looking for more value, here is who currently leads the field.
Raleigh News & Observer

Film Room: How Rookie TE Greg Dulcich has Revived Broncos’ Offense

Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos offense has been as anemic as it has ever been, scoring a paltry 15 points per game. It has been quite literally the worst start to a season in over 51 years, which only exacerbates the criticism of a unit that had incredible expectations heading into the season.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?

Some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks remain some of its biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray have all electrified the game with the ability to create something out of nothing with their legs. But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, hardly a sexy or...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury ‘Not Major’ - Could Miss Vikings Game

As suspected, Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets. And it is being suggested that it's “not considered to be a major injury” ... while at the same time putting Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in jeopardy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots Bill Belichick Sees Mac Jones Improvement in One Area

FOXBORO — Prior to finding success on the football field, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spent significant time competing on the tennis court. While football has been described as the ultimate team sport, the individual nature of tennis has given Jones the internal drive to constantly improve. It has also made him his own toughest critic.
ALABAMA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Burning Questions: What’s Wrong with the Offense?

The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team. 1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something

The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
BUFFALO, NY

