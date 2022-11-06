Read full article on original website
WXII 12
2 coaches fired from Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold added into mix as QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made two changes to his coaching staff Monday morning in the wake of the 42-21 loss to the Bengals. The team is parting ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Click the video player above...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers coaching staff: Steve Wilks parts ways with Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
The Carolina Panthers made more staff changes after the team’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Interim head coach Steve Wilks parted ways with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after the 42-21 defeat at the hands of the Bengals. Cooper joined the staff in...
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
Carolina went down 35-0 in the first half against Cincinnati.
Raleigh News & Observer
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come
Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Panthers activate Sam Darnold, fire two coaches after embarrassing loss to Bengals
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers made another QB decision in wake of Sunday’s debacle, but it was the wrong one
In the latest chapter of “It’s Time To Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic Again,” the Carolina Panthers had another quarterback decision to make Monday. And this time, they made the wrong choice. Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that PJ Walker will start his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: How Joe Mixon Demolished the Carolina Panthers
Despite a slow start to the season, Joe Mixon may have just had the best game of his career. He ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns against the Panthers, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and another score. This is the first time he's finished with over...
NFL
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Cooper joined the Panthers when former coach Matt Rhule was hired in 2020. Pasqualoni, the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?
The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carson Wentz vs. Taylor Heinicke: RGIII Reveals Who Should Be Washington Commanders Starting QB
Did someone say quarterback controversy? As the saying goes, if you have two, you have none. Luckily, former player Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be starting for the Washington Commanders. With Carson Wentz out with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, Taylor Heinicke has...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds at Midpoint of Season
We’ve reached the midway point of the NFL season and it’s the perfect time to check in on the Defensive Rookie of the Year future odds at SI Sportsbook. There is still half the season ahead, so there’s plenty of time for things to change. If you’re looking for more value, here is who currently leads the field.
Raleigh News & Observer
Film Room: How Rookie TE Greg Dulcich has Revived Broncos’ Offense
Through the first eight games of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos offense has been as anemic as it has ever been, scoring a paltry 15 points per game. It has been quite literally the worst start to a season in over 51 years, which only exacerbates the criticism of a unit that had incredible expectations heading into the season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?
Some of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks remain some of its biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Kyler Murray have all electrified the game with the ability to create something out of nothing with their legs. But New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, hardly a sexy or...
Tampa Bay Bucs Ready For Germany And The Seahawks
TAMPA, Fla. – The Buccaneers are happy that they broke their losing streak last Sunday otherwise it would have been an even harder trip to Munich, Germany. The Bucs will host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 9:30 AM EST in the first-ever NFL regular season game
Raleigh News & Observer
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury ‘Not Major’ - Could Miss Vikings Game
As suspected, Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets. And it is being suggested that it's “not considered to be a major injury” ... while at the same time putting Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in jeopardy.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Bill Belichick Sees Mac Jones Improvement in One Area
FOXBORO — Prior to finding success on the football field, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spent significant time competing on the tennis court. While football has been described as the ultimate team sport, the individual nature of tennis has given Jones the internal drive to constantly improve. It has also made him his own toughest critic.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Burning Questions: What’s Wrong with the Offense?
The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team. 1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for...
Raleigh News & Observer
DeVonta Smith Hasn’t Had a “Turn” in a Few Weeks, but Monday’s Coming
PHILADELPHIA – Shane Steichen assured everyone that DeVonta Smith’s turn will come again. The Eagles' offensive coordinator and play caller has an offense where more than one ball is required, except the rules don’t allow for more than one ball to be used. So, sometimes the weapons...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
