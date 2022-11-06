Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Casey Thompson injury update will make Nebraska football fans uneasy
Nebraska football fans shouldn’t have their hopes up on Casey Thompson’s availability against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said as much when talking to reporters on Tuesday, saying that the quarterback will be ruled out against the Wolverines if he isn’t able to practice Wednesday.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Derrick Henry could get offensive help for Titans’ key Week 10 game vs. Broncos
Derrick Henry could get some much-needed offensive help when the Tennessee Titans play the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Sunday. The Titans saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Week 9 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in OT. Tennessee really struggled offensively in the game, with Henry the only one who was able to score a touchdown (two actually) in the contest. While rookie QB Malik Willis showed signs of improvement, it was in vain as none of their wide receivers managed to catch a pass.
Rams’ season goes from bad to worse with latest Matthew Stafford injury development
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are looking brutal this season with a 3-5 record and no turnaround in sight. To make matters worse, it appears quarterback Matthew Stafford could be out for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Per Adam Schefter, the team has placed their signal-caller...
‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty
Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots walked away with a dominant 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but it wasn’t pretty on one side of the ball. The Patriots’ offense recorded just 203 total yards in the win and for a second game in a row, they struggled to get the ball into […] The post Kendrick Bourne gets brutally honest on Patriots’ offensive woes following win vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons USC is helped by Notre Dame joining College Football Playoff Top 25
The USC Trojans have been one of the most consistent teams in the 2022 college football season. They are 8-1 so far, with their only loss coming against the Utah Utes, who once were in the AP top 10. The Trojans are in a good position to be in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but they want more.
LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was excited about defeating Nick Saban and Alabama. However, he gave a brutally honest response when asked if the victory was the best of his coaching career, per Brody Miller. “The biggest win of my career will be the one when we win the national championship.” Kelly has bigger […] The post LSU football’s Brian Kelly’s epic answer when asked if Alabama upset win was best of career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals
Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers so far this season, and that trend continued in Week 9 when they were destroyed by the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 42-21. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to end the P.J. Walker hype train by replacing him with Baker Mayfield midway through this […] The post Panthers make Sam Darnold move after PJ Walker stinks, Baker Mayfield plays vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season
Coming into the 2022 Buffalo Bills season, everyone knew the team would be good. They knew about the greatness of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Jordan Poyer, and the potential of Gabriel Davis and Gregory Rousseau. And things like Ken Dorsey’s play-calling, Devin Singletary’s running, Isaiah McKenzie in the slot, and the rookie cornerbacks […] The post Bills’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision on Monday to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after parting ways with Frank Reich. The decision, which was cooked up by owner Jim Irsay, has received some rather questionable reviews from those around the league, given Saturday’s lack of experience. Former Colts head coach Tony […] The post Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray hamstring injury puts fantasy owners in tough spot for Week 10 vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found himself on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Murray did not take part in the Cardinals walkthrough on Wednesday. While he was labeled as a non-participant, it wasn’t a practice, so this serves as just an estimation of what he would have done on a typical day.
Colts’ Jonathan Taylor takes crucial step towards return after missing Week 9
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took a crucial step toward returning to Lucas Oil Stadium after he participated in Wednesday’s practice, according to a tweet from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Taylor’s injury woes span to an ankle tweak in a 24-17 Tennessee Titans win in Week...
Eagles star AJ Brown’s savage 3-word reaction to Titans WRs getting blanked vs. Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is apparently having a blast on Twitter Sunday night at the expense of his former team, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and regardless of the result, it’s clear that Malik Willis and Tennessee’s passing attack performed well below even the lowered […] The post Eagles star AJ Brown’s savage 3-word reaction to Titans WRs getting blanked vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
