19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
Coroner says one dead in SUV rock wall crash
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. At this time the coroner did not […]
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
Coroner IDs 2 killed in dump truck crash on I-78
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey man and a Bethlehem man were the two killed in a violent dump truck crash on Interstate 78. Donald Gercie, 63, of Alpha, was driving the dump truck when it hit the Adams Road overpass in Upper Macungie Township just before 10 a.m. Monday, said the Lehigh County coroner.
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
Deadly Pa. crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say
A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in the right lane of I-78 East when the truck bed struck the Adams Road overpass at about 9:52 a.m. Monday in the Upper Macungie Township section of the highway, state police at the Fogelsville barracks said.
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Pedestrian, 45, Killed In Bucks County Hit-Run Crash: Report
A Bucks County man was killed in a hit-and-run accident late on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Cian McAuliffe, 45, of Levittown, was found dead along the 6900 block of Route 13 in Bristol Township just before 8:30 p.m., the outlet wrote. A vehicle has been...
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm house fire in Allentown
Crews tackled smoke and flames from the roof of the home beginning at about 1 a.m. The flames spread to adjacent homes.
Person hit by moving propeller at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - One person is hurt after getting into a freak accident at Lehigh Valley International Airport. First responders were called just before 11:30 a.m. to an aircraft ramp on the complex. Airport officials say someone was hit by a moving propeller and was taken to the hospital...
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
