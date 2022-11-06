A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in the right lane of I-78 East when the truck bed struck the Adams Road overpass at about 9:52 a.m. Monday in the Upper Macungie Township section of the highway, state police at the Fogelsville barracks said.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO