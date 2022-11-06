Read full article on original website
Ceres shooting kills two men that were known to each other
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were shot and killed in Ceres on Saturday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Redwood Road in Ceres after a report came in about someone being shot in a home. While deputies were en route to the home another person […]
2 men arrested in connection to Escalon Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the Family Dollar shooting that occurred Oct. 10. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, have been arrested and charged with multiple felony violations including attempted murder and robbery, according to the Escalon Police Department. The department said they...
Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran arrested in connection to forgery, grand theft investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton police officer was arrested as authorities investigate crimes connected to forgery and grand theft, officials said. Stockton Police Department identified the officer as Ny Tran. Police said he was turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations in connection to an investigation for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Stanislaus County man killed in apparent murder-suicide
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres. According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street are blocked off by officials after a car crashed into a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed in North Sacramento around 4:36 p.m. Streets are currently blocked off while officials investigate. Watch...
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office releases video of deadly shooting
OAK PARK, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday of a fatal shooting that occurred Oct. 18 in Oak Park. The investigation involves multiple officers shooting at a suspect. The investigation is currently ongoing. A call was received around 10 a.m. alleging Vincent Martinez, 55,...
Lowrider custom bike frame stolen from Sacramento high school program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento high school students are reeling from the loss of a custom blue bike frame they labored for two months over—putting close to $5,000 into the project. "The lowrider community literally walked these young men through the whole process and mentored them at the same...
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
Man found shot in the street, dies at hospital: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating after they found an adult man lying shot in the street late Sunday who later died of his injuries. A hit-and-run was reported at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 6 at 103rd Avenue and International Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, officers found an adult man […]
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Carpenter Road in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Carpenter Road between Paradise Road and Waverly Drive, authorities said. Details on the Crash in Modesto That Killed a...
Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles
Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
2 arrested in pair of Tracy gas station robberies
TRACY — Two arrests were made in connection to a pair of gas station robberies in Tracy, police said Tuesday. The Tracy Police Department said Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, both from Southern California, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where they face charges of second-degree robbery and being felons in possession of a firearm.
Authorities provide on update on Alexis Gabe after remains are found
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Members of the Oakley Police Department and the Gabe family gave an update on Monday morning after Gabe’s remains were discovered over the weekend. The 24-year-old Oakley woman disappeared back in January after visiting her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones in Antioch. Authorities believe she was killed while she was at Jones’ house […]
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Fire under investigation in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.
CHP: Person trying to cross street in West Modesto killed in hit-and-run
STANISLAUS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a hit-and-run near Modesto early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says officers responded to the area of S. Carpenter Road, south of Waverly Drive, just after 4 a.m. to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found a female pedestrian had been struck. Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. Investigators believe she was trying to cross the street when she was struck. The vehicle that hit her didn't stay at the scene, but officers believe it was a dark-colored older model pickup truck. No other details about the suspect's vehicle were available.
Man accused of recording woman in bathroom stall at Sac State University Union, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State police need your help identifying a man accused of recording a woman inside a campus bathroom Monday morning. According to an email sent to students, police received the report around 9:30 a.m. The email says the victim was in a women’s stall in the...
Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo
FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
