State College, PA

Onward State

Lady Lions Narrowly Defeat Norfolk State 67-61 In Season Opener

Penn State women’s basketball (1-0) took down Norfolk State (1-1) on Wednesday night, by a margin of 67-61. Despite a late push from the Spartans, the Lady Lions avoided a collapse at home to secure the first win of the season. Makenna Marisa was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions, with over 20 points on the night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Ranked No. 14 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Penn State is moving back up, folks. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14 in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, jumping up one from last week. Penn State is coming off a dominant, and much-needed, 45-14 win over Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday. Sean Clifford started the game for the Nittany Lions and completed 15-of-23 passes for 229 yards. On the other side of the ball, Manny Diaz’s defense generated three turnovers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Analyzing Post-Indiana Reactions For Penn State Football

When many thought its season was dead, Penn State marched into Bloomington and dominated Indiana with a 45-14 win Saturday. Penn State’s quarterback controversy was a big topic of discussion heading into the game, and there may not have been much resolved there. Sean Clifford, despite throwing a terrible interception in the first half, completed 15-of-23 passes for 229 yards. Meanwhile, true freshman Drew Allar got some playing time too, completing 9-of-12 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 15 Penn State Opens As Two-Score Favorite Against Maryland

Don’t be surprised if No. 15 Penn State football keeps rolling, folks. After a win over Indiana on Saturday, the Nittany Lions have opened as 10.5-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins for their November 12 matchup, according to Oddshark. The over/under is set at 58 points. Penn State is...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Dominates Winthrop In 93-68 Home Opener Win

Penn State men’s basketball (1-0) earned its first win of the season, beating the Winthrop Eagles (0-1) 93-68. Jalen Pickett led the team with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Andrew Funk had a monster debut for Penn State, scoring 22 points and knocking down six three-pointers. Myles...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Indiana

Following Penn State football’s loss to Ohio State last weekend, the team prevented a losing streak with a dominant 45-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. There was plenty of action on what turned out to be an eventful day in Bloomington. Our photographers traveled to Indiana this weekend to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Post-Indiana Report Card

Penn State football handily dispatched Indiana on the road in a 45-14 blowout Saturday, as the Nittany Lions avoided back-to-back losses for the second time this season. Despite a week of speculation, Sean Clifford nabbed the start at quarterback. The sixth-year senior finished with 229 yards and an interception before he was relieved by Drew Allar. The former five-star prospect took over when the game was thoroughly out of reach but still managed 75 passing yards and two touchdowns.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Indiana

Penn State football is coming home with a surgical win over Indiana. The game featured some exciting play from young stars like Kaytron Allen and Drew Allar, but the real excitement was what went down in and around Memorial Stadium this weekend. Between a loud cannon, a familiar pylon, a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Onward State

Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters

You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your 2022 Guide To Voting On Election Day

Election Day is just one day away, folks. Last week, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano, as well as U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, visited State College. Pennsylvania’s general election is expected to be a close one, so be sure to get out and vote. As you...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Onward State

Man Hospitalized After Assault In Downtown State College

State College police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men who they believe were involved in an assault that left a man hospitalized. Police say that at approximately 1:17 a.m. on November 6 by the 400 block of East Calder Way, a group of four men engaged a 22-year-old male in a verbal confrontation that then turned physical. The victim was reportedly punched, knocked to the ground, and kicked, according to police.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

