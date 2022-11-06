Read full article on original website
Onward State
‘We Feel Good’: Penn State Men’s Hockey Confident Ahead Of Series With No. 1 Minnesota
If you thought last week was the only time Penn State men’s hockey would face the No. 1 team in the nation, think again. The No. 8-ranked Nittany Lions are readying for a showdown against No. 1 Minnesota, this time in the belly of the beast in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on November 10 and 11.
Onward State
Lady Lions Narrowly Defeat Norfolk State 67-61 In Season Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (1-0) took down Norfolk State (1-1) on Wednesday night, by a margin of 67-61. Despite a late push from the Spartans, the Lady Lions avoided a collapse at home to secure the first win of the season. Makenna Marisa was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions, with over 20 points on the night.
Onward State
Andrew Funk Excels In Newfound Second-Option Role During Penn State Hoops’ Season Opener
When Andrew Funk announced his intentions to transfer from Bucknell in favor of Micah Shrewsberry’s rebuilding haul at Penn State, the second-team All-Patriot League threat knew he would eventually have to surrender his reigns as “the guy”. With weapons among the likes of Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy,...
Onward State
Penn State Women’s Soccer To Open NCAA Tournament As No. 2 Seed Against Quinnipiac
After Penn State women’s soccer was crowned Big Ten Tournament champion on Sunday, all eyes are now on the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions landed the No. 2 seed in the tournament with a first-round matchup. So, with a new Big Ten trophy to boast and the home crowd...
Onward State
Penn State’s Secondary Shows Maturity In Bounce-Back Win Over Indiana
Getting a win coming off of a loss is important. Dominating off a loss is impressive. Following a crushing 44-31 loss to Ohio State last week, the Nittany Lions went to Indiana trying to avoid consecutive losses for the fifth time in the previous five seasons. Despite giving up 354...
Onward State
Penn State Football Ranked No. 14 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
Penn State is moving back up, folks. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14 in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, jumping up one from last week. Penn State is coming off a dominant, and much-needed, 45-14 win over Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday. Sean Clifford started the game for the Nittany Lions and completed 15-of-23 passes for 229 yards. On the other side of the ball, Manny Diaz’s defense generated three turnovers.
Onward State
Analyzing Post-Indiana Reactions For Penn State Football
When many thought its season was dead, Penn State marched into Bloomington and dominated Indiana with a 45-14 win Saturday. Penn State’s quarterback controversy was a big topic of discussion heading into the game, and there may not have been much resolved there. Sean Clifford, despite throwing a terrible interception in the first half, completed 15-of-23 passes for 229 yards. Meanwhile, true freshman Drew Allar got some playing time too, completing 9-of-12 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Onward State
Penn State Offensive Lineman Hunter Nourzad To Return For 2023 Season
As players start to think about whether or not they are coming back to Penn State next year, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad has announced that he will be using his final year of eligibility to return to Penn State. “I am thankful for all the people in my life who...
Onward State
Penn State Offensive Lineman Landon Tengwall Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury, as announced by head coach James Franklin at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “As you know I won’t really talk about injuries unless I talked to the young man first about it,” Franklin said....
Onward State
No. 15 Penn State Opens As Two-Score Favorite Against Maryland
Don’t be surprised if No. 15 Penn State football keeps rolling, folks. After a win over Indiana on Saturday, the Nittany Lions have opened as 10.5-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins for their November 12 matchup, according to Oddshark. The over/under is set at 58 points. Penn State is...
Onward State
Cael Sanderson Eager For Fresh Faces, Excited For Returners Ahead Of Upcoming Campaign
Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson is confident in this year’s squad as he enters his 14th season at the helm. Coming off of his ninth NCAA Championship win, the four-time NCAA champion and Olympian is excited to get the season started with his team. The Nittany Lions...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Dominates Winthrop In 93-68 Home Opener Win
Penn State men’s basketball (1-0) earned its first win of the season, beating the Winthrop Eagles (0-1) 93-68. Jalen Pickett led the team with 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Andrew Funk had a monster debut for Penn State, scoring 22 points and knocking down six three-pointers. Myles...
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Indiana
Following Penn State football’s loss to Ohio State last weekend, the team prevented a losing streak with a dominant 45-14 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. There was plenty of action on what turned out to be an eventful day in Bloomington. Our photographers traveled to Indiana this weekend to...
Onward State
Penn State’s Post-Indiana Report Card
Penn State football handily dispatched Indiana on the road in a 45-14 blowout Saturday, as the Nittany Lions avoided back-to-back losses for the second time this season. Despite a week of speculation, Sean Clifford nabbed the start at quarterback. The sixth-year senior finished with 229 yards and an interception before he was relieved by Drew Allar. The former five-star prospect took over when the game was thoroughly out of reach but still managed 75 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Onward State
Gameday Observations: Indiana
Penn State football is coming home with a surgical win over Indiana. The game featured some exciting play from young stars like Kaytron Allen and Drew Allar, but the real excitement was what went down in and around Memorial Stadium this weekend. Between a loud cannon, a familiar pylon, a...
Onward State
Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters
You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
Onward State
Your 2022 Guide To Voting On Election Day
Election Day is just one day away, folks. Last week, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano, as well as U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, visited State College. Pennsylvania’s general election is expected to be a close one, so be sure to get out and vote. As you...
Onward State
Man Hospitalized After Assault In Downtown State College
State College police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men who they believe were involved in an assault that left a man hospitalized. Police say that at approximately 1:17 a.m. on November 6 by the 400 block of East Calder Way, a group of four men engaged a 22-year-old male in a verbal confrontation that then turned physical. The victim was reportedly punched, knocked to the ground, and kicked, according to police.
Onward State
Sowers Harvest Café To Celebrate Brazilian Culture & Community November 9
Downtown staple Sowers Harvest Café will celebrate the assortment of cultures that make State College unique in its monthly Cultural Night at the café. For November’s Cultural Night, Sowers will highlight Brazil in an interactive event starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. The event will...
