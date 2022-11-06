Penn State football handily dispatched Indiana on the road in a 45-14 blowout Saturday, as the Nittany Lions avoided back-to-back losses for the second time this season. Despite a week of speculation, Sean Clifford nabbed the start at quarterback. The sixth-year senior finished with 229 yards and an interception before he was relieved by Drew Allar. The former five-star prospect took over when the game was thoroughly out of reach but still managed 75 passing yards and two touchdowns.

