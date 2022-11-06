ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

High school football regional semi brackets announced

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IVor_0j0ygdcs00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games.

All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, and V will play Friday and Divisions IV, VI, and VII will play Saturday.

Tickets for all regional games can be purchased by clicking here .

According to OHSAA, of the 28 regions in Ohio, 25 No. 1 seeds have advanced to the semifinals, followed by 24 No. 2 seeds, 19 No. 3 seeds, 11 No. 4 seeds, 13 No. 5 seeds, nine No. 6 seeds, one No. 7 seed, and two No. 8 seeds.

In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28. For the second year in a row, OHSAA had the top 16 teams in each of the state’s 28 regions qualify for the playoffs.

The full rundown of this weekend’s games can be found below.

Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1

  • 1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-3) at Euclid
  • 2 Medina (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (8-3) at Twinsburg

Region 2

  • 4 Perrysburg (11-1) vs. 8 Olentangy Liberty (7-5) at Fostoria
  • 2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 3 Centerville (10-2) at Northmont

Region 3

  • 1 Gahanna (11-1) vs. 4 Pickerington Central (9-3) at DeSales
  • 2 Upper Arlington (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Westerville Central

Region 4

  • 1 Cincinnati Moeller (11-1) vs. 5 Mason (10-2) at Middletown Barnitz Stadium
  • 2 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 Lakota West (12-0) at Princeton

Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 5

  • 1 Akron Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at University of Akron
  • 2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) at Maple Heights

Region 6

  • 1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at TBA
  • 2 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) at Perkins

Region 7

  • 1 Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. 5 Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior
  • 2 Uniontown Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1) at Dover

Region 8

  • 1 Cin. Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings Mills Kings (11-1) at Mason
  • 3 Trenton Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (7-5) at Little Miami

Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 9

  • 1 Chardon (10-1) vs. 13 Kenston (9-3) at Boardman Stadium
  • 2 Canfield (10-1) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (10-2) at Niles McKinley

Region 10

  • 1 Holy Name (9-2) vs. 5 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Brunswick
  • 6 Norton (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) at North Royalton

Region 11

  • 1 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 5 Bloom-Carroll (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field
  • 2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 3 Watterson (11-1) at Chillicothe

Region 12

  • 1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison
  • 2 Western Brown (11-1) vs. 3 Tippecanoe (11-1) at Bellbrook Stadium

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

  • 1 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna
  • 6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3) at South Range

Region 14

  • 1 Cleveland Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) at North Ridgeville
  • 2 West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1) at Marion Harding

Region 15

  • 4 Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Ready (8-3) at Newark
  • 2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 East (10-1) at Zanesville

Region 16

  • 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West
  • 2 Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 6 Cincinnati McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton

Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 17

  • 1 South Range (12-0) vs. 13 Young. Cardinal Mooney (6-6) at Girard
  • 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 3 Perry (10-2) at Solon

Region 18

  • 1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-1) at Lima Senior
  • 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (11-1) vs. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) at Napoleon

Region 19

  • 1 Ironton (12-0) vs. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1) at Portsmouth
  • 2 Harvest Prep (12-0) vs. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Nelsonville-York

Region 20

  • 1 Valley View (11-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati Madeira (11-1) at Fairfield
  • 2 Milton-Union (11-0) vs. 6 Brookville (11-1) at Xenia

Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 21

  • 1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Nordonia
  • 2 Mogadore (10-0) vs. 6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) at Twinsburg

Region 22

  • 5 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 8 Colonel Crawford (10-2) at Findlay
  • 2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Columbia (12-0) at Medina

Region 23

  • 1 Fort Frye (11-1) vs. 5 Dawson-Bryant (8-4) at Lancaster
  • 2 Nelsonville-York (11-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (8-4) at Philo

Region 24

  • 1 Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 Versailles (9-3) at Wapakoneta
  • 2 Harrod Allen East (11-1) vs. 3 Tri-Village (11-1) at Bellefontaine

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 25

  • 1 Warren JFK (10-1) vs. 4 Salineville Southern (11-1) at Canfield
  • 3 Danville (10-2) vs. 10 Lucas (6-6) at Clear Fork

Region 26

  • 1 McComb (11-1) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (8-4) at Ottawa-Glandorf
  • 2 Antwerp (12-0) vs. 6 Gibsonburg (10-2) at Liberty Center

Region 27

  • 1 Newark Catholic (9-1) vs. 5 Waterford (9-3) at Logan
  • 2 Hannibal River (11-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (11-1) at St. Clairsville

Region 28

  • 1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3) at Greenville
  • 2 Fort Loramie (10-2) vs. 6 Minster (8-4) at Sidney
