ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SWFL High School football playoff schedule released

By Derek Kopp
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QepXP_0j0yg40o00

NBC2 brings you the updated Southwest Florida High School football playoff schedule for this week.

Friday – November 11:

1s:

Community School of Naples @ First Baptist Academy – 7:00 p.m.

Moore Haven @ Evangelical Christian School – 7:00 p.m.

2s:

Mulberry @ Bishop Verot – 7:00 p.m.

Fort Meade @ Clewiston – 7:30 p.m.

Estero @ Desoto County – 7:00 p.m.

3s:

Barron Collier @ North Fort Myers – 7:30 p.m.

Lely @ Dunbar – 7:00 p.m.

Fort Myers @ Port Charlotte – 7:30 p.m.

Braden River @ Naples – 7:30 p.m.

4s:

Riverview @ Gulf Coast – 7:00 p.m.

Lehigh @ Palmetto – 7:30 p.m.

Riverdale @ Venice – 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Pulte Homes introduces Addison Square in south Fort Myers

Pulte Homes announced plans for Addison Square, a planned 17-acre gated enclave of 53 new single-family homes in south Fort Myers. Opening in summer 2023 and situated at Plantation Road and Idlewild Street, the community’s homes, which will start in the $500,000s, will range from 1,600 to 3,400 square feet of living space with the majority of homesites sitting along a large central lake. Construction of model homes is expected to begin in spring 2023.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian benefit concert

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline a Hurricane Ian benefit concert at Hertz Arena in Estero at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The night will also feature performances by Ira Dean, Brian Kelley (of Florida Georgia Line), Tracy Lawrence and Ted Nugent. Naples resident comedian Jim Breuer will host the evening.
ESTERO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night

FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole

Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist, passenger hospitalized after Desoto Blvd crash

A motorcyclist and his passenger were both hospitalized and the passenger lost her unborn baby after a Monday night crash on DeSoto Boulevard in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by a 35-year-old man from Naples, with a fellow Naples passenger of the same age, was traveling south around 10:40 p.m. on Desoto Boulevard, south of 12th Avenue Southeast. A car driven by a 19-year-old man from Naples was traveling behind the motorcycle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: Winning $1 million ticket from Saturday's drawing sold in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - No one became a billionaire in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but someone in Florida came pretty close. According to the Florida Lottery, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers but didn't match the Powerball number to win the billion-dollar jackpot, but the lucky lottery player won the second-tier prize of $1 million.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Naples restaurants rebuild in six weeks, following six-month remodel

After roughly $1.6 million in rebuilding and remodeling costs, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill, both in Naples, are almost ready to reopen following flooding destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The pair of restaurants are scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 21. Both had to be rebuilt due to about...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sons mourn father killed as he crossed the street in Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Police Department is cracking down on safety after a father was killed crossing the street in south Cape Coral. It happened near Back Streets, a bar in the area. George Sipos’ sons say drivers should be more careful. Sipos was always the life of the party.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County

The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCEC preparing for Nicole

Southwest Florida locals are getting better equipped this time around in case the power goes out. LCEC said they are prepared for whatever Nicole brings, saying if the power does go out, restoration time won’t be as long. Hurricane Ian left thousands without power, and for some, it lasted...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy