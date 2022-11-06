SWFL High School football playoff schedule released
NBC2 brings you the updated Southwest Florida High School football playoff schedule for this week.
Friday – November 11:
1s:
Community School of Naples @ First Baptist Academy – 7:00 p.m.
Moore Haven @ Evangelical Christian School – 7:00 p.m.
2s:
Mulberry @ Bishop Verot – 7:00 p.m.
Fort Meade @ Clewiston – 7:30 p.m.
Estero @ Desoto County – 7:00 p.m.
3s:
Barron Collier @ North Fort Myers – 7:30 p.m.
Lely @ Dunbar – 7:00 p.m.
Fort Myers @ Port Charlotte – 7:30 p.m.
Braden River @ Naples – 7:30 p.m.
4s:
Riverview @ Gulf Coast – 7:00 p.m.
Lehigh @ Palmetto – 7:30 p.m.
Riverdale @ Venice – 7:30 p.m.
