Idaho8.com
High School Football Semifinal games coming up this weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The dream is still alive for nine East Idaho teams, as they continue their chases for a state championship. Here are the semifinal matchups coming up this weekend for local teams:. 5A. Rigby vs. Rocky Mountain, Friday, 7:00 p.m. 4A. Sandpoint vs. Skyline, Friday, 5:30...
Meet the Oregon high school football stars of the week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
Here are the Oregon high school football stars of the week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com. These submissions will be included on our athlete of the week ballot. Photo by Dan ...
2 local high school girls soccer teams fighting to get to OSAA state finals
There are only two local teams still standing in the OSAA state soccer tournaments, and both will get a chance at home Tuesday to reach their respective state championship games. The Class 5A North Eugene girls and the Class 4A Marist girls have reached the semifinals, familiar ground for two...
Chronicle
2A EvCo All-League Girls Soccer Teams
Tumwater ran unbeaten through its league schedule, and was properly represented on the 2A Evergreen Conference all-league lists, with Emalyn Shaffer earning league MVP honors, Mia Cuoio picking up Defensive Player of the Year, and Sydney Woods earning Goalkeeper of the Year. W.F. West was led by Offensive Player of the Year Cameron Sheets and Coach of the Year Allen Anderson.
Prep Zone: Lincoln Abes QB Gabarri Johnson aims high on and off the field
TACOMA, Wash. — The Lincoln Abes football team won a 2nd straight PCL conference title this season and they've also advanced to the state tournament. Lincoln High School senior Gabarri Johnson is the state's highest rated quarterback and for good reason. Over the past three years the 4-star quarterback...
Chronicle
Loggers Fall to Scots on Golden Goal in OT
A back-and-forth battle on a frozen field in Highland saw the No. 10 Onalaska girls soccer team fall in a heartbreaker to the Scots, 1-0, on a golden goal in the first overtime period Tuesday in the first round of the 2B state playoffs. The Loggers and Scots battled to...
What we learned in Round 1 of Oregon high school football playoffs
By René Ferrán The Oregon high school football playoffs kicked off last week with first-round action around the state. Complete Round 1 recapHere’s what stood out during the opening round of action. Photos by Dan Brood and Fletcher Wold —Sherwood’s domination of 8-9 matchup emblematic ...
