Idaho8.com

High School Football Semifinal games coming up this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The dream is still alive for nine East Idaho teams, as they continue their chases for a state championship. Here are the semifinal matchups coming up this weekend for local teams:. 5A. Rigby vs. Rocky Mountain, Friday, 7:00 p.m. 4A. Sandpoint vs. Skyline, Friday, 5:30...
RIGBY, ID
Chronicle

2A EvCo All-League Girls Soccer Teams

Tumwater ran unbeaten through its league schedule, and was properly represented on the 2A Evergreen Conference all-league lists, with Emalyn Shaffer earning league MVP honors, Mia Cuoio picking up Defensive Player of the Year, and Sydney Woods earning Goalkeeper of the Year. W.F. West was led by Offensive Player of the Year Cameron Sheets and Coach of the Year Allen Anderson.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Loggers Fall to Scots on Golden Goal in OT

A back-and-forth battle on a frozen field in Highland saw the No. 10 Onalaska girls soccer team fall in a heartbreaker to the Scots, 1-0, on a golden goal in the first overtime period Tuesday in the first round of the 2B state playoffs. The Loggers and Scots battled to...
ONALASKA, WA

