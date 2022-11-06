Read full article on original website
The boys soccer player of the week played his best on the biggest stage
The PIAA boys soccer kicks off this afternoon as the 2022 season comes to a close. With so few games left this fall, here’s a look at the players who stood out in the District 11 and NJSIAA sectional tournaments.
Northwestern girls soccer secures spot in state quarterfinals as Balliet scores twice
Northwestern sophomore midfielder Brook Balliet keeps proving she enjoys playing in big-time games. After the winning goal as a freshman in the district championship last season, the sophomore scored a pair of goals in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory over Allentown Central Catholic in the District 11 Class 2A championship on Thursday.
Dust settles on boys soccer rankings after District 11 championships
The District 11 tournaments brought some clarity to our boys soccer rankings. Parkland secured its top spot by capturing its second championship of the fall, defeating Emmaus in double overtime for the D-11 4A crown.
Central Michigan football freshman QB Bert Emanuel Jr.'s big night leads to win over Buffalo
MOUNT PLEASANT — Freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. rushed for 293 yards and the first three touchdowns of his career as Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Buffalo, 31-27, on Wednesday night. Emanuel, who saw his first game action the week before as part of a three-quarterback rotation, ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chippewas’ first play from scrimmage in the the second half and tied the game at 24-all late in third...
Eagles add player to active roster who could have a role in secondary, special teams
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles continue to tinker with their active and practice squad rosters, adding a player to the active roster who could have a role in the secondary and special teams units. The Eagles signed Andre Chachere to the active roster Tuesday. With Chachere moving up from the...
The weekly football award-winners pushed their programs through the playoff bracket
The next slate of high school football games will arrive quicker than initially expected. Here’s the latest set of weekly honors, which celebrate exceptional postseason performances. N.J. Defensive Star of the Week. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
