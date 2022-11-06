ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns lose forward Cam Johnson indefinitely after torn meniscus

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SA8OB_0j0yfqos00

The Phoenix Suns will be without forward Cam Johnson for the foreseeable future.

The Suns announced on Sunday that Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The Suns didn’t provide a timetable for his return, either, only saying that Johnson would be “out until further notice.”

Johnson sustained his injury in the first quarter of the Suns’ 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday while running down the court. Johnson appeared to try and plant his leg behind him in order to turn the other way, but he landed awkwardly and immediately started hopping in pain.

He then limped off the court very slowly before walking back to the locker room. Johnson did not return to the game.

Johnson has averaged a career-high 13 points and 3.4 rebounds so far this season. He dropped 29 points and shot 7-of-11 from the 3-point line in Tuesday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, too.

The 26-year-old, who was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in 2019, is in the final year of his rookie deal after he failed to reach a long-term extension with the Suns before the season started.

The Suns hold a 7-2 record heading into Monday’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Off to Hot Start to Begin Season

The Phoenix Suns have come out to a scorching 7-2 record and have looked impressive despite some setbacks. This is the Suns' third-best start to the season through nine games in franchise history. The Suns sit atop the Western Conference standings by half a game to a surprising Utah Jazz...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Report: Suns' Johnson to miss 1-2 months after meniscus surgery

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will be sidelined between one-to-two months after electing to remove part of the meniscus in his right knee, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Suns announced Sunday that Johnson required surgery but didn't provide a timeline for a return. He suffered the injury midway through...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns' Torrey Craig Taking Advantage of Starting Opportunity

Phoenix Suns PF Torrey Craig is taking advantage of every opportunity presented. In replacement for the injured Cam Johnson, Craig fit perfectly in the Suns starting lineup on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Craig has had two separate stints with the Suns. He was traded from the Milwaukee...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Suns' Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday's game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday's game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Suns' Chris Paul (heel) out against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns missed Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday’s game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns PF Cam Johnson Has Surgery; Timetable for Return Unveiled

The Phoenix Suns haven't had great injury luck this season, and that was further exemplified when PF Cam Johnson left in the opening minutes of last Friday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with what was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. Questions about which course of action Johnson...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns (7-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Isaiah Hartenstein coming off Knicks' bench on Monday

New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hartenstein drew the start Saturday night with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. However, despite his impressive performance, that will change. Instead, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to go with Jericho Sims in the first unit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy