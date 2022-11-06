Lena Horne To Have Broadway Theater Named In Honor

Beauty is pain.
On Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian opened up further about the intense process of preparing to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.
“Tomorrow is Met Monday, and I didn’t get a lot of sleep because we had to pull an all-nighter to dye my hair blond,” the 42-year-old style star said of going platinum to fully embody the late Hollywood bombshell.
“[The] process is so tedious and annoying and it’s a lot. We don’t have a shampoo bowl so we’re having to rinse it a million times. It is what it...
NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg’s life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.” “I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop said in a statement. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.” Universal previously turned the story of rap group N.W.A. into the hit 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” and also released the acclaimed Eminem biopic “8 Mile” in 2002. Cole said the studio “has proven they can guide a movie like this to something special.”
