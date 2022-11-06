ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Horne To Have Broadway Theater Named In Honor

By Donna Schiele
Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Actress Lena Horne has become the first black woman to have a Broadway theater named in her honor!

The theater, that is on West 47th Street was built in 1926.

This comes just a couple of weeks after another Broadway theater was named after the iconic James Earl Jones.

Horne, who died in 2010, battled racial segregation in Hollywood later became the first black woman to be nominated for a Tony Award, Broadway theater’s highest honor.

