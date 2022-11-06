ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLWT 5

4 people from Kentucky win thousands on Powerball

It wasn't the $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot, but four people in Kentucky won thousands off their tickets. The California Lottery sold the jackpot-winning ticket from last night’s Powerball drawing for the $2.04 billion jackpot. Kentucky lottery officials said they had four big Powerball winners from Tuesday's drawing. The Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky

KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball

While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
territorysupply.com

8 Fantastic Kentucky Cabin Rentals with Hot Tubs

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to Kentucky’s hot summers and relatively mild winters, it’s a fantastic year-round travel destination. During the warmer months, the state welcomes visitors with...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky

In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE

