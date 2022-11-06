Read full article on original website
Over $3M in big prizes won in Kentucky during search for record-setting Powerball prize
Kentucky saw over $3 million in big prizes won during the Powerball mania after the game reached its largest jackpot in history
WLWT 5
4 people from Kentucky win thousands on Powerball
It wasn't the $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot, but four people in Kentucky won thousands off their tickets. The California Lottery sold the jackpot-winning ticket from last night’s Powerball drawing for the $2.04 billion jackpot. Kentucky lottery officials said they had four big Powerball winners from Tuesday's drawing. The Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Lottery officials say 4 big winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California, but don't trash your tickets yet. Lottery officials say Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from the latest drawing. One ticket is worth $100,000, and the other three are $50,000 winners, according...
WLWT 5
2 people from Kentucky win million dollar prizes on Powerball
While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, Kentucky did have four big winners. A ticket sold in Benton, and another in Midway, for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners
Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story. Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.
territorysupply.com
8 Fantastic Kentucky Cabin Rentals with Hot Tubs
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Thanks to Kentucky’s hot summers and relatively mild winters, it’s a fantastic year-round travel destination. During the warmer months, the state welcomes visitors with...
These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky
In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
CDC Reporting Kentucky – Tennessee Region Among Hardest Hit in US with Flu this November
On Friday night, my daughter and I watched the new Enola Holmes movie (highly recommend) and ate DQ (also highly recommend). We went to bed without a care in the world. But then, around 2 a.m., I was awoken by a tiny, pitiful voice. "Mama, I don't feel good." She...
wpsdlocal6.com
GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WHAS 11
Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in Kentucky
If you're looking for a fun and affordable place to shop for the holidays, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail store chain recently opened another store location in Kentucky. Read on to learn more.
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Election 2022: Results from Kentucky
Follow along our with election night coverage for the latest updates on both Kentucky and Louisville races.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Midterms: What's at stake
Your vote will shape the political landscape for both national and local races.
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
wpsdlocal6.com
165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky
Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
