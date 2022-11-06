No Achane, Big Problems: Texas A&M's Run Game Stalls In Loss To Florida

Devon Achane totaled just 19 yards off six carries in the second half on Saturday's loss.

COLLEGE STATION -- As Devon Achane crossed the goal line for a third time Saturday morning at Kyle Field, Texas A&M felt as if it had a chance. Even with the turmoil that ensued prior to kickoff, the Aggies were up by four entering halftime.

Then, much like all the preseason hype surrounding an A&M program that looked poised to make a run for the SEC West title, Achane vanished. Like Achane's absence, the Aggies' offense was non-existent in the second collapse, leading to a 41-24 loss to Florida .

“[Florida] got the blocks,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said postgame. “They stymied us two or three times. Even on the [run-pass options], we threw. They put the extra guy in the box, and we didn’t get it blocked.”

Achane was one of several players to contract the flu virus that broke out on campus earlier this week. According to Fisher, the junior was limited in practice during the week but told the coaches he was going to suit up.

In the first half, Achane was the Aggies' x-factor. He totaled 103 rushing yards off 10 carries, breaking free on the open play for a gain of 65 to set up a 5-yard touchdown run three plays later. Quarterback Haynes King, who filled in for the flu-ridden Conner Weigman, targeted Achane for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 remaining the in the first quarter to give A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) a 14-10 lead.

Then came the third quarter and Achane went silent. After totaling four yards on three carries on the first two series, Fisher elected to trust King's arm for the remainder of the afternoon.

Achane recorded just six carries for 19 yards in the final 30 minutes. He finished with 122 yards and three touchdowns by the time the clock struck zero.

"They were scoring and got the momentum," said Fisher. "We tried to keep driving it. We had RPOs to keep giving it to them, and we just couldn't get them moved in what we were trying to do. And inside they were winning some battles."

Second-half disappearances are a common theme for Achane in 2022. Of his 158 rushing attempts, 71 carries (45 percent) have come in the second half. In conference play, that number has diminished to only 27 percent of snaps.

Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) found success on the ground behind the trio of quarterback Anthony Richardson and running backs Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. Richardson scored on a 65-yard designed to run at the end of the first quarter to take a 17-14 lead. Johnson and Etienne combined for 180 yards and a score off 39 carries.

Richardson, who finished with 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, also completed 17 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

"He's a great player," linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said of Richardson. "We tried to keep him contained as much as possible. He's a very impactful player when he got out of the pocket."

Much like its ability to contain the run, Florida's pass rush improved in the second half. King was sacked three times, leading to a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles and a turnover on downs with 3:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. And with Achane out as a security blanket in the flats, King struggled to build a rapport with receivers outside of Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart.

"We always try to [taget] him in the passing game," Fisher said of Achane's limitations in the passing game. "We had balls called to the other guys, just didn't get there. Or reads took us backside, depending on how they played coverage."

As they prepare for a road trip to Auburn, the Aggies are in must-win mode. A loss for either team mathematically eliminates the program from finishing above .500. The difference? Auburn fired Bryan Harsin in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Texas A&M, which is on its longest losing streak in four decades , will likely be unable to part ways with Fisher due to his lucrative buyout.

Fisher said he's expecting a majority of players to return for next week's showdown on The Plains. Achane, who's played banged and bruised all season, likely will be limited in practice once more in hopes of having him at full strength for an intense road matchup.

Achane is on pace to finish with 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. The Aggies are on pace to finish with their worst record since 2008 under Mike Sherman.

And if the former is restricted, the latter might become a reality by Saturday evening.

“He’s a battler,” offensive lineman Layden Robinson said of Achane. “He’s a guy that takes on the responsibility, and he just balls. That’s what he does. It’s in his DNA, and he’s a great asset for this team.”

Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m.

