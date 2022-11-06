Aaron Carter death: Nick Carter pays tribute to ‘baby brother’

Nick Carter went public on Sunday with his grief over the death of his younger brother, writing on social media that despite a “complicated relationship,” his love for Aaron Carter “has never ever faded.”

Nick Carter, 42, a member of the Backstreet Boys, posted his comments on his Instagram account. Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead in his Southern California home on Saturday.

“My heart has been broken today,” Carter wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. Saturday in Lancaster, California after receiving reports of a medical emergency at Aaron Carter’s home, The Associated Press reported. Authorities said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer-turned rapper’s death to the AP. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

Aaron Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys during the group’s 1997 tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His debut album, “Aaron Carter,” was released later that year and went gold, the entertainment news outlet reported.

He also opened for the Backstreet Boys on a European tour of Germany, Switzerland and Austria, E! News reported.

In 2019, Carter was hospitalized after being served a restraining order by Nick Carter and one of his sisters, Angel, the Los Angeles Times reported. His siblings alleged at the time that he was having a mental health crisis and made threatening statements.

“After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick Carter wrote at the time, according to People. “We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

Aaron Carter denied the allegations, according to the Times.

Angel Carter, who was Aaron Carter’s twin, also posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram.

“To my twin … I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly.” Angel Carter wrote on Saturday. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Aaron Carter’s second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It)” was released in September 2000 and went triple platinum, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The album featured the hits “I Want Candy,” the title track and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” He supported the album while opening for Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys on the “Oops! ... I Did It Again Tour.”

“That’s How I Beat Shaq” was a parody song, accompanied by a video that showed Carter beating NBA star Shaquille O’Neal in a pickup game, KTLA-TV reported.

Carter also appeared on his family’s reality series “House of Carters,” which aired on E! Entertainment Television, the AP reported.

In 2011, Carter entered the Betty Ford Center for his addictions and successfully completed a month of rehabilitation, according to E! News.

He attended rehab in 2017 and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges, according to the AP.

Nick Carter wrote that his brother will “get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find on earth” and asked God to “take care of my baby brother.”

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” Nick Carter wrote. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.”

©2022 Cox Media Group