SACRAMENTO, Calif (KION-TV): California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that nine people have been added to state’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education.

The council was created last year to oversee the creation of best practices for education on genocide, and promote better education on the subject in schools.

"An attack on any of our communities is an attack against all Californians and our state will not stand by as the forces of hate instigate acts of violent extremism that put lives at risk,” said Governor Newsom.

The nine members that were added include two advocates with Bay Area ties. Seth Brysk is the regional director for San Francisco's regional director for the Anti-Defamation League. The second member is Joyce Newstat who is the former chairwoman of the JFCS Holocaust Center in San Francisco.

The panel has consisted of state politicians but will now have experts and researchers who will try and implement Holocaust and genocide education in schools throughout the state.

"We know that comprehensive Holocaust Education implemented at all schools is an essential part of our effort to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate," California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said.

The post Newsom adds experts and advocates for Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education appeared first on KION546 .