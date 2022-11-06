ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead

 3 days ago
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it approached an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people on board, the country's prime minister said. A senior policeman said it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the death toll up from the three dead announced previously. Local authorities said earlier Sunday that 26 of the 43 people on the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the new death toll included people who died at the hospital.

Photos showed the plane, which was headed to Bukoba Airport, mostly submerged in the lake. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water,” he said.

Mwampaghale said the rescue efforts were continuing.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

