Top headlines you might have missed

A terrified Raleigh teenager wound up in the ER after jumping from a moving Lyft ride when the driver made lewd comments and sprayed something that left her feeling drugged.

"If I'm riding with a stranger, I'm always nervous, but I knew, this it was different," Bowden said.

A Wake County mom wants answers after her daughter was suspended for running out in the middle of a lockdown at East Wake High School last week.

"All I could think about was the safety of my children," Naomi Miller said.

Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.

Protesters were seen holding up signs with bible verses on them and handing out flyers to join The Proud Boys.

Be prepared to spend even more on consumer goods because of a diesel fuel shortage in the southeastern United States.

The shortage is caused in large part by routine refinery maintenance this time of year and refineries competing with households using more energy to heat their homes.

A person is in custody after a 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in what appears to be a road-rage incident in Orange County on Monday night.

Kelly Brandon Long has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting.