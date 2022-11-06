ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Top headlines you might have missed

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gecJn_0j0yeYEX00 Here are some of the top 5 headlines you may have missed on ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Raleigh teen who jumped from moving car describes terrifying Lyft ride

A terrified Raleigh teenager wound up in the ER after jumping from a moving Lyft ride when the driver made lewd comments and sprayed something that left her feeling drugged.

"If I'm riding with a stranger, I'm always nervous, but I knew, this it was different," Bowden said.

Wake County mom vents to school board after daughter suspended for running from East Wake lockdown

A Wake County mom wants answers after her daughter was suspended for running out in the middle of a lockdown at East Wake High School last week.

"All I could think about was the safety of my children," Naomi Miller said.

Proud boys protesters show up to drag brunch at Sanford brewery

Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.

Protesters were seen holding up signs with bible verses on them and handing out flyers to join The Proud Boys.

Diesel fuel shortage means you'll be spending more

Be prepared to spend even more on consumer goods because of a diesel fuel shortage in the southeastern United States.

The shortage is caused in large part by routine refinery maintenance this time of year and refineries competing with households using more energy to heat their homes.

Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident

A person is in custody after a 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in what appears to be a road-rage incident in Orange County on Monday night.

Kelly Brandon Long has been charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting.

